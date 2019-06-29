This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 30 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Suarez miss decisive as Peru knock Uruguay out of Copa America in shoot-out

Although Uruguay dominated the quarter-final, they were undone on spot-kicks following a goalless draw and three disallowed goals.

By The42 Team Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 10:41 PM
1 hour ago 3,298 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4703574
Luis Suarez walks away after his penalty miss.
Image: Ricardo Mazalan
Luis Suarez walks away after his penalty miss.
Luis Suarez walks away after his penalty miss.
Image: Ricardo Mazalan

LUIS SUAREZ MISSED his spot-kick as Uruguay suffered a 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat to Peru in the Copa America quarter-finals following a 0-0 draw in Salvador.

Edinson Cavani squandered a glorious chance midway through the first half, while Diego Godin was guilty of similar profligacy after the interval as Peru hardly tested their opponents at the other end.

Uruguay, who also had a goal disallowed in the first half, twice fell foul of tight offside decisions after Godin’s miss – both Cavani and Suarez denied by the flag and subsequent VAR checks.

And Uruguay’s poor fortune continued in the shoot-out – Pedro Gallese making a fantastic save from Suarez’s opening penalty, with Edison Flores later stepping up to clinch Peru’s place in the last four.

This was the third of the four Copa America quarter-finals to be decided on penalties, given the oddity of this round going straight to spot-kicks if the scores are level at 90 minutes. 

The semi-finals and final revert to a traditional 30-minute of period of extra-time before needing penalties to decide a winner. 

The only quarter-final to feature any goals saw Argentina defeat Venezuela 2-0 on Friday. 

Peru progress to face Chile on Wednesday, while hosts Brazil face Argentina a day earlier.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie