Uruguay team could face legal action after alleged bear-tearing ruckus in Japanese bar

A NIGHTCLUB IN the Japanese city of Kumamoto has filed a criminal complaint against Uruguay rugby players after they allegedly caused over €30,000 worth of damage on a night out during the World Cup.

The nightclub in the western Japanese city claims Uruguay players broke DJ equipment and a laptop in the early hours of October 14 after they had been knocked out of the tournament by Wales.

“We estimate the damage at more than 4 million yen (€32,997), including losses of sales as the owner was forced to shut the bar due to the incident,” lawyer Hiroki Kishimoto told AFP.

Police will launch an investigation into the case before prosecutors decide whether they should be charged, Kishimoto said.

“The owner said he was angry because the team left Japan without apologising to us,” he said.

“The owner was disappointed that the case happened at a time when the country was excited by the World Cup,” he added.

The lawyer also said the owner was also considering seeking a criminal charge for inflicting injury on one of his staff members.

Several members of the Uruguay squad spilled drinks, punched walls and mirrors and even tore apart a stuffed bear following their 35-13 loss to Wales, local media said.

Two of the team reportedly tackled a member of staff at the bar.

World Rugby has apologised for the incident, saying in a statement: “The alleged matter is very disappointing and clearly does not align with the family spirit of the tournament.”

The Rugby World Cup, which began in September and concludes on Saturday, has largely passed off without incident, despite some raised eyebrows in often-reserved Japan over the rambunctious behaviour of fans on public transport and elsewhere.

