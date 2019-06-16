McIlroy and McDowell seeking to close gap on Woodland at third round of US Open

RORY MCILROY IS still in the hunt for honours at the US Open as he got underway at round three on Saturday evening, seeking to close the gap on Gary Woodland at the top of the leaderboard.

Woodland holed a five-foot par putt to open the third round at at Pebble Beach, aiming to build on a two-shot lead in search of his first major title.

He started the day nine-under par after a six-under par 65 on Friday, two shots in front of England’s Justin Rose who also opened with a par.

South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen remained three back after back to back pars while Aaron Wise, who started the day five-under surrendered a stroke with a bogey at the second.

McIlroy, seeking a fifth major title and his first since 2014, opened with a bogey to also fall into a growing group at four-under.

That included former Masters champion Danny Willett of England, who climbed the leaderboard with a four-under par 67 that put him in the clubhouse on 209 just as the early leaders were teeing off on a course where the greens were firming up despite continuing overcast weather.

Tiger Woods, who began the day nine shots off the pace, was unable to make headway. The 15-time major champion was one-over through 16 after five bogeys and four birdies.

“I got off to a crap start,” Woods said. “Two-under through three, and those are the easier holes. I had to try to fight back and claw out a round today, which I was able to do.”

Shane Lowry finished Saturday with a third round 70, currently on one over par approaching tomorrow’s fourth round in California.

After a promising start to day three Graeme McDowell sits level with Francesco Molinari on three under after eleven holes, also seeking to close the gap on Woodland.

You can follow the 2019 US Open leaderboard here.

