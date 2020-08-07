Day and Todd in front at PGA Championship as Lowry continues to lead Irish charge

Updated at 08.32

BROOKS KOEPKA MADE an impressive start to his bid for an historic third straight victory in the US PGA Championship as Tiger Woods kept himself firmly in the hunt on a crowded leaderboard in San Francisco.

Former world number one Jason Day and American Brendon Todd shared the lead on five under par, with Koepka part of a nine-strong group on four under which included Olympic champion Justin Rose and two-time major winner Martin Kaymer.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry continues to lead the Irish charge as he sits three shots off the joint leaders. Rory McIlroy is further back after an even-par 70 while Graeme McDowell carded a two-over 72.

England’s Tom Lewis was two shots off the pace following a 67, with Open champion Shane Lowry alongside Woods on two under par.

Playing alongside Woods, McIlroy and world number one Justin Thomas shot level par and one over respectively, McIlroy battling back from a hat-trick of bogeys on his front nine with three birdies in four holes around the turn.

Bryson DeChambeau has been giving his driver some punishment since putting on 20lbs of muscle and the club had finally had enough after his tee shot on the seventh.

“I know you shouldn’t live in the past, but if the past can help you in the present moment, I’ll take it” – Martin Kaymer credited his opening 66 to watching highlights of his 2014 US Open win on Wednesday evening.

Canada’s Adam Hadwin enjoyed the perfect start to his round by holing out from 74 yards for an eagle on the first.

Jason Day and Brendon Todd shared the lead on five under par, but former world number one Day gets the nod for a blemish-free 65.

Koepka’s four major titles came in the space of just eight starts and the American’s form figures in 2019’s majors were an incredible 2-1-2-4.

Martin Kaymer’s prospects of a first win anywhere in more than six years after the Ryder Cup star posted an opening 66 to lie just a shot off the pace.

Jordan Spieth’s hopes of winning the US PGA to complete the career grand slam after he struggled to an opening 73 and then spent several forlorn hours on the practice range.

