This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 10 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US Soccer president hit with 'equal pay' chants as World Cup winners are welcomed home in style

US star Megan Rapinoe made a heartfelt speech to supporters at New York City Hall on Wednesday.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 7:08 PM
53 minutes ago 1,369 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4719326

US SOCCER SUPPORTERS lined the streets of New York on Wednesday to welcome home their World Cup heroes after Jill Ellis’ side’s victory in Lyon on Sunday afternoon.

Megan Rapinoe and her team-mates were the stars as they lifted the trophy and defended their title following a 2-0 win over the Netherlands.

WWCup US Returns Home Soccer Megan Rapinoe (center) and Alex Morgan (right) celebrate with teammates at City Hall after a ticker tape parade. Source: Seth Wenig

Their open-top bus tour began to wind its way through downtown New York City before arriving at City Hall, where US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro addressed the crowds.

“We’re committed to doing right by you,” he told the team.

That is why over the years – from our development programmes to our youth national team, to our professional leagues and our US national team – US Soccer has spent more on women’s soccer than any country in the world.”

Cordeiro attempted to continue his speech before those in the crowd began to chant “equal pay” and “pay them” toward the stage.

He continued, as chants died down: “We will continue to invest more in women’s soccer than any country in the world and we will continue to encourage others – including our friends in Fifa – to do the same.

We believe at US Soccer that all female athletes deserve fair and equitable pay. And, together, I believe we can get this done.

“Because, as this team has taught us, being the greatest isn’t just about how you play on the field, it’s about what you stand for off the field. It’s about who we are as a sport and as a country.”

In March, 28 members of the USWNT filed a lawsuit against US Soccer for allegedly discriminating against them by paying them less than the USMNT.

“It is time for the federation to correct this disparity once and for all,” Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the players, said at the time.

US star Megan Rapinoe then took to the stage to thank those in attendance for being there to celebrate the team’s success.

In an impassioned speech, she went on to share her “charge” with supporters.

We have to be better. We have to love more, hate less. We’ve got to listen more and talk less.

“We’ve got to know that this is everybody’s responsibility, every single person here, every single person who is not here, every single person who doesn’t want to be here, every single person who agrees and doesn’t agree — it’s our responsibility to make this world a better place.

“I think this team does an incredible job of taking that on our shoulders. And understanding the position that we have and the platform that we have within this world.

“Yes, we play sports. Yes, we play soccer. Yes, we’re female athletes, but we’re so much more than that.”

WWCup US Returns Home Soccer Supporters turned out in their droves to welcome home the World Cup heroes. Source: Craig Ruttle

US co-captain Rapinoe had been one of the stars in during this year’s tournament in France and was a largely outspoken critic of US president Donald Trump.

On Tuesday night, she appeared on CNN’s flagship evening news show with Anderson Cooper to further call out Trump’s rhetoric.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie