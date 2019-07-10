US Soccer president hit with 'equal pay' chants as World Cup winners are welcomed home in style

US SOCCER SUPPORTERS lined the streets of New York on Wednesday to welcome home their World Cup heroes after Jill Ellis’ side’s victory in Lyon on Sunday afternoon.

Megan Rapinoe and her team-mates were the stars as they lifted the trophy and defended their title following a 2-0 win over the Netherlands.

Megan Rapinoe (center) and Alex Morgan (right) celebrate with teammates at City Hall after a ticker tape parade. Source: Seth Wenig

Their open-top bus tour began to wind its way through downtown New York City before arriving at City Hall, where US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro addressed the crowds.

“We’re committed to doing right by you,” he told the team.

That is why over the years – from our development programmes to our youth national team, to our professional leagues and our US national team – US Soccer has spent more on women’s soccer than any country in the world.”

Cordeiro attempted to continue his speech before those in the crowd began to chant “equal pay” and “pay them” toward the stage.

He continued, as chants died down: “We will continue to invest more in women’s soccer than any country in the world and we will continue to encourage others – including our friends in Fifa – to do the same.

We believe at US Soccer that all female athletes deserve fair and equitable pay. And, together, I believe we can get this done.

“Because, as this team has taught us, being the greatest isn’t just about how you play on the field, it’s about what you stand for off the field. It’s about who we are as a sport and as a country.”

In March, 28 members of the USWNT filed a lawsuit against US Soccer for allegedly discriminating against them by paying them less than the USMNT.

“It is time for the federation to correct this disparity once and for all,” Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the players, said at the time.

“Equal pay! Equal pay!”



Chants break out as United States Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro speaks on stage at the ceremony honoring the US women's soccer team https://t.co/zzXBncsI44 pic.twitter.com/3gsWcHSBLg — CNN (@CNN) July 10, 2019 Source: CNN /Twitter

US star Megan Rapinoe then took to the stage to thank those in attendance for being there to celebrate the team’s success.

In an impassioned speech, she went on to share her “charge” with supporters.

We have to be better. We have to love more, hate less. We’ve got to listen more and talk less.

“We’ve got to know that this is everybody’s responsibility, every single person here, every single person who is not here, every single person who doesn’t want to be here, every single person who agrees and doesn’t agree — it’s our responsibility to make this world a better place.

“I think this team does an incredible job of taking that on our shoulders. And understanding the position that we have and the platform that we have within this world.

“Yes, we play sports. Yes, we play soccer. Yes, we’re female athletes, but we’re so much more than that.”

Supporters turned out in their droves to welcome home the World Cup heroes. Source: Craig Ruttle

US co-captain Rapinoe had been one of the stars in during this year’s tournament in France and was a largely outspoken critic of US president Donald Trump.

On Tuesday night, she appeared on CNN’s flagship evening news show with Anderson Cooper to further call out Trump’s rhetoric.

