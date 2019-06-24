Defensive howler sees reigning champions USA concede first goal at 2019 World Cup

IT’S BEEN A frantic first half in the World Cup last-16 clash between USA and Spain.

All the drama unfolded in the opening 10 minutes, as the defending champions snatched the lead from the penalty spot, only for the Spaniards to equalise in dramatic style two minutes later.

Megan Rapinoe put USA in front, as she drilled the ball into the bottom corner from a spot-kick, after Tobin Heath was brought down in the box.

But the holders got quite the shock a few moments later — they made a massive error in defence, which led to a Spain equaliser.

USA 1-0 Spain - Defending champions USA take just seven minutes to open the scoring with Megan Rapinoe netting from the penalty spot #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/GR4ewxqbU7 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 24, 2019

US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher played the ball short to Becky Sauerbrunn, but the defender was too casual in possession and Spain’s Lucia Garcia sprinted in to snatch the ball away. She offloaded to Jenni Hermoso, who picked her spot perfectly to glide the ball over Naeher’s head and into the back of the net.

Some finish. Game on!

