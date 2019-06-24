This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Defensive howler sees reigning champions USA concede first goal at 2019 World Cup

Spain’s Jenni Hermoso showed great composure to hit the equaliser, after her side went behind from the penalty spot.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 24 Jun 2019, 5:50 PM
It was a lovely finish.
Image: RTÉ Soccer Twitter.
Image: RTÉ Soccer Twitter.

IT’S BEEN A frantic first half in the World Cup last-16 clash between USA and Spain.

All the drama unfolded in the opening 10 minutes, as the defending champions snatched the lead from the penalty spot, only for the Spaniards to equalise in dramatic style two minutes later.

Megan Rapinoe put USA in front, as she drilled the ball into the bottom corner from a spot-kick, after Tobin Heath was brought down in the box.

But the holders got quite the shock a few moments later — they made a massive error in defence, which led to a Spain equaliser.

US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher played the ball short to Becky Sauerbrunn, but the defender was too casual in possession and Spain’s Lucia Garcia sprinted in to snatch the ball away. She offloaded to Jenni Hermoso, who picked her spot perfectly to glide the ball over Naeher’s head and into the back of the net.

Some finish. Game on!

