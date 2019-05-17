This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 17 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

USA continue their World Cup preparation with resounding win over New Zealand

The reigning world champions put five past the southern hemisphere side on Thursday evening.

By Cian Roche Friday 17 May 2019, 5:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,016 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4640345
United States WNT celebrate their convincing win over New Zealand at Busch Stadium.
Image: Robin Alam
United States WNT celebrate their convincing win over New Zealand at Busch Stadium.
United States WNT celebrate their convincing win over New Zealand at Busch Stadium.
Image: Robin Alam

THE USA CONTINUED their preparation for next month’s World Cup finals in France with an emphatic 5-0 win over New Zealand in St Louis.

The defending world champions saw off the southern hemisphere side with considerable ease, making it two wins from two from this month’s three-game ‘send-off series’.

Carli Lloyd and Tobin Heath were the stand-out performers at Busch Stadium, with the former netting twice for the USA and in the process taking her career goals tally to 110.

She overtakes Michelle Akers on the USWNT all-time top scorer list and looked razor sharp, bagging her third and fourth goals in her last three games.

Heath grabbed the opener on Thursday evening, getting on the end of captain Megan Rapinoe’s crossed and tapping in from close range.

SOCCER: MAY 16 Women's - USA v New Zealand Tobin Heath opened the scoring. Source: Robin Alam

In all, the USA battered down the door of their fellow World Cup participants, finishing with 25 shots on goal in comparison to the Kiwis’ solitary effort.

Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis were also on target for the hosts.

US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was largely untroubled for the duration of the night’s action and recorded the 24th clean sheet of her international career.

Head coach Jill Ellis will be happy with her side’s performance and know her team will be full of confidence heading into their final warm-up game on 26 May.

They have kept both New Zealand and South Africa (3-0) scoreless and will look to continue that trend when they host Mexico at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

Action in France gets underway for the USWNT on 11 June when they begin the defence of the crown against Thailand in Reims.

Ellis’ side then travel to the French capital to take on Chile at the Parc des Princes, before finishing their group stage campaign against Sweden at the Stade Océane.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie