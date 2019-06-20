This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Free-scoring USA break 24-year record as they march on in style

But there was heartbreak for Chile, who missed out on a place in the knockout stages.

By AFP Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 10:12 PM
37 minutes ago 2,208 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4691648
Tobin Heath scored USA's second goal at Stade Oceane.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Tobin Heath scored USA's second goal at Stade Oceane.
Tobin Heath scored USA's second goal at Stade Oceane.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

USA MADE IT a perfect three wins out of three at the Women’s World Cup on Thursday by beating Sweden 2-0 to top Group F, as Chile missed a late penalty to lose out on the knockout stages at the death.

The Americans will continue their bid to defend their world title against Spain in Reims on Monday after a win that saw them make it 18 goals for the tournament and break the 24-year-old record for the number of goals scored in the group stage held by Norway.

Lindsey Horan opened the scoring when she tapped home Samantha Mewis’ flick with two minutes on the clock, and Tobin Heath made sure of the points by firing past Hedvig Lindahl four minutes after the break.

Heath’s strike somehow survived a VAR check from referee Anastasia Pustovoytova despite substitute Carli Lloyd looking to be offside in the build up.

Sweden started with a team with seven changes from the side that beat Thailand 5-1 last time out and four players making their World Cup debut, and offered very little attacking threat.

However, their defeat means that they have Canada next in Paris on Monday and are in an easier side of the knockout draw from the States, who have hosts France, England and Norway as potential opponents further down the line.

France Thailand Chile WWCup Soccer Chile missed a last-minute penalty to go through. Source: David Vincent

The only truly top draw side lined up for the Swedes is Germany, who they could meet in the quarter-finals if they beat Canada.

There was heartbreak for Chile meanwhile, who needed to beat Thailand by three goals in order to pip Nigeria into the knockouts.

They were 2-0 up with five minutes left when they were awarded a penalty via VAR, only for Francisca Lara to crash her spot-kick off the bar and see her side knocked out.

- © AFP, 2019  

