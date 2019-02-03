Usain Bolt matches NFL record for fastest 40-yard dash

EIGHT-TIME OLYMPIC gold medallist Usain Bolt made a statement at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

Wearing just sweats and sneakers, Bolt casually ran a 40-yard dash as part of a promotional event with Puma, and in the process he matched the fastest time in NFL Combine history.

The 32-year-old retired Jamaican sprinter is not showing any signs of slowing down as he ran a time of 4.22 seconds, which matched the all-time fastest mark set by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross in 2017.

Bolt is the only athlete in history to win Olympic 100-metre and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympics. He retired from track in 2017 after the IAAF World Championships.

Just saw Usain Bolt tie the fastest NFL 40 yard dash with 4.22 #SBLIII



Wasn’t wearing running spikes either pic.twitter.com/Fv8fK2S9ZR — simon crosse (@simoncrosse) February 2, 2019

