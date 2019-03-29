'Enjoy it, have no regrets' - Van Dijk's message to double-chasing Liverpool team-mates

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER Virgil van Dijk has urged his team-mates to have ‘no regrets’ at the end of their push for Premier League and Champions League glory.

The Anfield club lead rivals Manchester City by two points in the race for the domestic crown. And they face Porto in the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite competition next month.

Winning silverware was one of Van Dijk’s main motivations for moving to Liverpool from Southampton in January last year. The Dutchman is keen to make the most of the club’s position as they chase success on two fronts.

“It’s definitely what I wanted,” the No 4 told Kelly Cates for the Premier League. “You hope to be in this kind of position – challenging for the Premier League title, being as far as we are in the Champions League now and reaching the final last season.

“I think the ultimate thing would be winning something with Liverpool and we still have any chance to win it. So let’s just go for it.

“The most important thing is to enjoy it. We have to give it our all and make sure we have no regrets at the end of it.”

Van Dijk’s performances this season have seen him tipped as a candidate for PFA Players’ Player of the Year.

But the centre back, 27, is quick to point out the contribution of others in a defence which has kept 17 clean sheets and conceded just 18 goals this term.

“In my position when things are going well it’s pretty easy to say that I’m sort of the guy that fixes everything,” he added.

“But if things are going bad then I’m the one that gets all the blame. In the end, we all do it together. If you look at the way we play, defend and attack, it starts up front. The amount of work they do is unbelievable.

“In the back as well, obviously Alisson has come in, but look at Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Robbo [Robertson] has been outstanding. Dejan [Lovren], Joel [Matip] and obviously Joe [Gomez] before he got injured was amazing. I think everyone has played their part in it.

“It’s not about one player. But it doesn’t change the fact that I’m feeling pretty good.”

Liverpool face third-placed Tottenham on Sunday in the Premier League. City, who have a game in hand, could have gone top by then if they beat Fulham on Saturday (12:30).

