This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Enjoy it, have no regrets' - Van Dijk's message to double-chasing Liverpool team-mates

The Reds face Spurs on Sunday.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Mar 2019, 11:02 AM
38 minutes ago 969 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4566718
Van Dijk: focused on enjoying run-in.
Van Dijk: focused on enjoying run-in.
Van Dijk: focused on enjoying run-in.

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER Virgil van Dijk has urged his team-mates to have ‘no regrets’ at the end of their push for Premier League and Champions League glory.

The Anfield club lead rivals Manchester City by two points in the race for the domestic crown. And they face Porto in the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite competition next month.

Winning silverware was one of Van Dijk’s main motivations for moving to Liverpool from Southampton in January last year. The Dutchman is keen to make the most of the club’s position as they chase success on two fronts. 

“It’s definitely what I wanted,” the No 4 told Kelly Cates for the Premier League. “You hope to be in this kind of position – challenging for the Premier League title, being as far as we are in the Champions League now and reaching the final last season.

“I think the ultimate thing would be winning something with Liverpool and we still have any chance to win it. So let’s just go for it.

“The most important thing is to enjoy it. We have to give it our all and make sure we have no regrets at the end of it.”

Van Dijk’s performances this season have seen him tipped as a candidate for PFA Players’ Player of the Year.

But the centre back, 27, is quick to point out the contribution of others in a defence which has kept 17 clean sheets and conceded just 18 goals this term.

“In my position when things are going well it’s pretty easy to say that I’m sort of the guy that fixes everything,” he added.

“But if things are going bad then I’m the one that gets all the blame. In the end, we all do it together. If you look at the way we play, defend and attack, it starts up front. The amount of work they do is unbelievable.

“In the back as well, obviously Alisson has come in, but look at Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Robbo [Robertson] has been outstanding. Dejan [Lovren], Joel [Matip] and obviously Joe [Gomez] before he got injured was amazing. I think everyone has played their part in it.

“It’s not about one player. But it doesn’t change the fact that I’m feeling pretty good.”

Liverpool face third-placed Tottenham on Sunday in the Premier League. City, who have a game in hand, could have gone top by then if they beat Fulham on Saturday (12:30).
 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Farrell champing at the bit ahead of Europe after shaking off rust
    Farrell champing at the bit ahead of Europe after shaking off rust
    'There is no bigger task than to go where we're going on Saturday'
    'We have to be better, we have to be pushing on, we need to want it more'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    'He was always playing the computer game Football Manager'
    Fomer AC Milan and Chelsea attacker returns home
    FAI
    Shane Ross says John Delaney €100k loan 'raises serious questions' about FAI
    Shane Ross says John Delaney €100k loan 'raises serious questions' about FAI
    Provincial football associations back Delaney by acknowledging his 'contribution to the grassroots game'
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie