'I’m going to put everything, my heart and soul, into Munster for the next 7 months'

JOHANN VAN GRAAN wasn’t in a forthcoming mood yesterday as he spoke to the media just an hour after Bath had confirmed he will be their head coach next season.

The current Munster boss has never been one for making any revelations in the public domain and he stuck to his guns once again despite being questioned about a multitude of talking points.

Having signed a new two-year contract with Munster and the IRFU just last summer, he had seemed happy to continue in the role, but now van Graan has invoking the six-month release clause in his deal to walk away for the Bath job.

He was unwilling to go into any detail on what it was that attracted him to the English club, who are currently bottom of the Premiership after nine defeats in nine games.

“My contract is with Munster Rugby until the end of June,” said van Graan when asked about Bath. “As I’ve done for the previous four years I’m going to put everything, my heart and soul, into Munster for the next seven months.

“The only thing I’ll say about Bath is that it’s something I’m very excited about. But I’ll speak about my journey at Bath once I start there in July.”

As reported yesterday, it’s understood that there has been friction behind the scenes in Munster during recent months, meaning that van Graan was more receptive to the approach from Bath.

Asked if he felt he was happy he had full backing and support behind the scenes in Munster, the South African was tight-lipped but didn’t deny that there has been frustration.

“Like I’ve said before, I’m not going into private club matters specifically over the media,” said van Graan.

“I haven’t done it for the previous four years and I’m certainly not going to start now.

Van Graan at Munster training yesterday. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“All I’ll say is I’m very happy with the process that was followed, with the conversations that I’ve had. I’m very happy I followed the correct protocols with the IRFU and Munster Rugby and that’s what I believe you should do – be straight with people.

“The thing that I’m the most happy with is that I could tell my team yesterday that I’ll be leaving at the end of the season and that we’re all in this together for the next seven months. We as a group are looking forward to that.”

Asked if he was happy Munster have made progress since he arrived in 2017, van Graan again told us to get back to him in June when his contract in Ireland is complete.

Any thoughts on what Munster need to look for in your successor, he was asked.

“Again, that’s not for me to speculate on,” came van Graan’s response.

Some people will be baffled as to why a coach would leave Munster – one of the most famous club sides in the sport – for Bath, who have been struggling so badly in recent times. Van Graan declined to go into any detail.

“Munster Rugby are one of the very proud clubs in world rugby,” he said. “I’ve said it from day one, it’s not about me. I’ve joined a province and a club that I’m extremely proud of, and to have represented. I’m extremely proud to be the coach of Munster Rugby.

“Again, I’m not going to give any message at this stage. All I would say is that I took my time, I took a step backwards, I looked at my personal position and that of my family and what I think is the best for Munster Rugby and I’ll be moving on at the end of the season.”

Van Graan appeared to indicate that he will continue to play a role in contracting and recruitment for Munster over the coming months, as he reiterated that he will continue to do what he believes is best for the province in the long-term.

Munster trained in UL yesterday. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The only thing that the Munster head coach was really willing to talk about was this Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Castres at Thomond Park.

Munster will welcome back several senior players, with many of them now out of self-isolation after returning from South Africa earlier this month, but Munster will be aiming to build on what happened last weekend in Coventry.

“I’ve always believed in the pathway and the players that we have,” said van Graan of that win over Wasps, which featured 12 debutants. “There are multiple examples of that.

“What was an eye-opener again was what happens if the hearts of men are aligned. It doesn’t matter if you’ve played 200 games or you make your debut. That’s what this club has been built on. This club has had some phenomenal days in the past and it will have phenomenal days in the future.

“What it proves is that it doesn’t matter who puts on a jersey, it’s the man within the jersey. That was given to 23 individuals that pulled together as Munster men. It didn’t matter that age.

“Some guys, I don’t want to name drop any player because everybody played their part and there’s great examples of guys in the past few years that have done that. I’ve used the Josh Wycherley example against Clermont last year and there’s some brilliant examples this year.

“What it proves is that the Munster province have phenomenal people, a phenomenal community, and that’s what we build on and that’s what we’ll keep backing.”