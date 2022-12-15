FAI back Vera Pauw following misconduct allegations

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland have issued a statement supporting women’s National Team manager Vera Pauw following allegations of misconduct made against her during her time in charge of American side Houston Dash.

Pauw was yesterday named in a joint report compiled by the National Women’s Soccer League in the USA and the league’s players union investigating the historic mistreatment of players across a number of clubs.

The report alleges Pauw made comments regarding players’ weight and attempted to influence their eating habits during her time as manager of Houston Dash in 2018.

The report states that Pauw appeared for an interview but did not co-operate with the Joint Investigative Team compiling the report. Pauw provided a written denial of all of the allegations made against her, stating she has never remarked on a player’s appearance.

Having not commented on the matter when contacted yesterday, the FAI have now released a statement backing Pauw.

“The Football Association of Ireland is aware of an NWSL/NWSLPA joint report into historical events within its own League in which Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Manager Vera Pauw has been referenced.

“Neither the FAI or Vera had sight of this report before it was published and we note that Vera has already expressed her views to the authors of the report.

“The FAI continues to support Vera and her team as they prepare for the upcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2023.”

Separate allegations were made against the current coach of Houston Dash, James Clarkson, who was suspended indefinitely by the club in April of this year, pending the results of the Joint Investigation. The club say they will not renew his contract, which expires at the end of this year.

“We apologise to players, present and former, who were subject to misconduct by James Clarkson and 2018 head coach, Vera Pauw”, read the club’s statement.