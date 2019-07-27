This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Vermaelen becomes fourth former Barcelona player to join Vissel Kobe

Ahead of a friendly between the clubs, Thomas Vermaelen made the move from Barca to the Japanese side.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 11:28 AM
37 minutes ago 1,469 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4742675
Thomas Vermaelen at Barcelona.
Thomas Vermaelen at Barcelona.
Thomas Vermaelen at Barcelona.

THOMAS VERMAELEN HAS followed Andres Iniesta and David Villa to J.League club Vissel Kobe following the expiry of his contact with Barcelona.

The Japanese side announced the signing of their fourth former Barca player as the clubs, who were preparing to face each other in a pre-season match today, moved to formalise their growing links.

Ahead of the friendly encounter, La Liga champions Barca and Vissel Kobe announced the agreement of a knowledge-sharing partnership spanning marketing, commercial and staff management practices.

Scouting reports will also be shared and young players will have the opportunity to move between the clubs for training experience.

Vissel Kobe are owned by e-commerce company Rakuten, Barca’s shirt sponsor and “main global partner” since 2017.

Iniesta left Camp Nou for the J.League in 2018 and has since been joined by former team-mates Villa and Sergi Samper.

Belgium international Vermaelen is the latest beneficiary of the link following Barcelona’s decision not to renew his deal for a sixth season.

“When I came here, I had a very warm welcome and a lot of support,” former Arsenal player Vermaelen said upon signing for his new club. “I can’t wait to start. I’m excited about it. I would like to do my best to improve the team.”

Barca’s clash with Vissel Kobe is their second pre-season outing, Ernesto Valverde’s men having lost 2-1 to Chelsea earlier this week.

The42 Team

