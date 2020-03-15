Victory for Hoolahan and O'Donovan as football continues in Australia

Wes Hoolahan in possession for Newcastle Jets during their win against Adelaide United.

NEWCASTLE JETS CONTINUED their resurgence today as football in Australia’s top flight went ahead despite the ongoing coronavirus threat.

Irish duo Roy O’Donovan and Wes Hoolahan both featured for the Jets, who extended their unbeaten run to six games by winning away to Adelaide United.

O’Donovan scored for the third time in as many games when he finished from close range in the 40th minute of a 3-0 victory for Carl Robinson’s side.

Earlier in the season, the Jets had been without a victory in eight games, a run that ultimately cost Ernie Merrick his job as manager.

However, boosted by Hoolahan’s return from injury and the signing of O’Donovan at the end of January, they have now taken three wins and three draws from their last six outings.

O’Donovan is back for a second spell with the club following a brief stint at Brisbane Roar.

Newcastle Jets remain in ninth place in the A-League table.

