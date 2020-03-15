This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Victory for Hoolahan and O'Donovan as football continues in Australia

Roy O’Donovan opened the scoring for Newcastle Jets in today’s win against Adelaide United.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 12:20 PM
Wes Hoolahan in possession for Newcastle Jets during their win against Adelaide United.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Wes Hoolahan in possession for Newcastle Jets during their win against Adelaide United.
Image: AAP/PA Images

NEWCASTLE JETS CONTINUED their resurgence today as football in Australia’s top flight went ahead despite the ongoing coronavirus threat.

Irish duo Roy O’Donovan and Wes Hoolahan both featured for the Jets, who extended their unbeaten run to six games by winning away to Adelaide United.

O’Donovan scored for the third time in as many games when he finished from close range in the 40th minute of a 3-0 victory for Carl Robinson’s side.

Earlier in the season, the Jets had been without a victory in eight games, a run that ultimately cost Ernie Merrick his job as manager.

However, boosted by Hoolahan’s return from injury and the signing of O’Donovan at the end of January, they have now taken three wins and three draws from their last six outings.

O’Donovan is back for a second spell with the club following a brief stint at Brisbane Roar.

Newcastle Jets remain in ninth place in the A-League table.

