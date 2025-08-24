Vingegaard wins on Vuelta mountain to take overall lead

JONAS VINGEGAARD won stage two of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday on a cool, rainy 10km climb to Limone with Italy’s Giulio Ciccone following the new red jersey holder home in second place at the end of a white knuckle struggle to the line.

Briton Tom Pidcock had attacked first, but Vingegaard and Ciccone swept past him inside the final 100m.

Denmark’s Vingegaard climbed to the top of the rankings with his first stage win since February as overnight leader Jasper Philipsen struggled and was dropped in the finale.

“Super happy with how I felt and how the team did today, also having the red jersey,” Vingegaard said.

The Visma man leads the overall standings of the 21-day race 4sec ahead of Lidl-Trek’s Ciccone, with Frenchman David Gaudu of Groupama third, Ineos’ Egan Bernal fourth and Pidcock fifth.

“I just went in his wheel and, to be honest, before the corner I didn’t think it would be possible to pass him,” Vingegaard explained.

The second of four stages, starting in Italy, featured a final climb of almost 10km at over 5% gradient with thick fog at its summit.

On a seasonally cool day of 20C with almost no wind, it rained briefly as Philipsen led the peloton out in a full red outfit, including helmet and glasses.

Pidcock and Vingegaard were among a group of riders hitting the deck at the foot of the final climb.

“I went down pretty hard, but it seems like I didn’t hurt myself too badly. I have a bit of bruising, but I think because it was so slippery, I was sliding more, so I didn’t get any bad road rash or anything,” Vingegaard said of the fall.

Meanwhile, Irish pair Archie Ryan and Eddie Dunbar finished 54th and 65th, respectively.

Ryan is 54th overall, and Dunbar is 70th.

A grinding all-day ascent on a short but winding 134.6km run to Ceres in the midst of the Graian Alps awaits the peloton on Monday’s third stage.

You can view the results in full here.