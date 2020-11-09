BE PART OF THE TEAM

Veteran League of Ireland striker Faherty retires after 14 seasons

The 33-year-old enjoyed spells at Galway United, St Patrick’s Athletic, Dundalk, Limerick and Sligo Rovers among others.

By Ben Blake Monday 9 Nov 2020, 2:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,586 Views 1 Comment
The 33-year-old will be fondly remembered, particularly by Galway United fans.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

GALWAY UNITED STRIKER Vinny Faherty has announced his retirement from the game. 

The Galway native began at Salthill Devon but it was with United the he spent a large chunk of his playing days — enjoying four spells at Eamonn Deacy Park. 

He also represented St Patrick’s Athletic, Dundalk, Limerick and Sligo Rovers in the League of Ireland, while there were stints abroad in Australia (Moreland Zebras) and Cyprus (PAEEK) too. 

With the Tribesmen making an unlikely bid for promotion to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division under John Caulfield but losing out to Longford Town on Friday night, the 33-year-old has decided to call time on his career. 

“After 14 seasons, it’s time to hang up the boots,” Faherty posted on Twitter.

“I never thought as a 6-year-old going to Galway United games that I’d ever have the opportunity to represent the club at the highest level in the country.

“The fact that I got to do it so often and finish as the third highest goalscorer in the club’s history is definitely something I never could have imagined.

I’d like to thank everyone along the way that helped me achieve that.

“I’d also like to thank everyone at Galway United, St Pat’s, Dundalk, Limerick and Sligo Rovers for being so incredibly accommodating and welcoming and especially Stephen Kenny, Jeff Kenna, Shane Keegan, Tony Cousins, Pete Mahon, Liam Buckley, Tommy Dunne, Ian Foster, Ger Lyttle, Alan Murphy, Martin Russell and John Caulfield for allowing me to be part of your teams. It was always a huge privilege.

“A big thanks to all the fans at each club who have always been incredibly welcoming, it’s genuinely been an absolute pleasure. Lastly, thank you to all my team-mates who made coming in everyday so enjoyable. This is the part I will miss the most.

“I now look forward to heading up the Dyke Road on Friday nights as a fan again to cheer on United!”

