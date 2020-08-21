'It was inevitable it was going to happen' - Perth on Dundalk departure

Vinny Perth says the news didn't come to him as a shock.

VINNY PERTH SAYS his departure as manager of Dundalk was ‘inevitable’ due to difficulties affecting the club both on and off the pitch.

Perth’s time at the helm came to an end after the club’s exit from the Champions League qualifiers, on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Slovenian side Celje on Wednesday.

The Lilywhites released a statement, saying the decision was confirmed after a run of poor form for last season’s Premier Division champions since the resumption of action in July.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport this evening, Perth said that the news didn’t come as a shock to him.

“It was inevitable that it was going to happen so it wasn’t a real shock,” he explained.

“[I had] a brief discussion with the chairman last night and we’ve decided to move on and go our separate ways.

“It’s been a difficult time for the club on and off the pitch for a number of months.

“There have been things in the background that just haven’t been good enough. Ultimately, they’ve come onto the pitch and we haven’t been good enough on the pitch.

"There was a difference of opinion on where we are and where we need to go to move forward, and that's what happens in football clubs" - Vinny Perth on his Dundalk departure | Watch Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne live on RTÉ2 and Player now https://t.co/T47qh4x91C pic.twitter.com/0or5X9FbTa — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) August 21, 2020

“Listen, it’s been eight wonderful years at Dundalk, an amazing journey. We’ve left a real legacy there. The players are still there and still have stuff to fight for, they’re still in Europe. What we’ve achieved has been immense, and hopefully the future of Irish football is in a really strong position.”

When asked for the reasons behind the decision for him to depart the role as manager, Perth said he is “still technically employed by the club” and must be “wary of where I stand in terms of what I can say and what I can’t say.”

There’s no doubt,” he continued, “there was a difference of opinion on where we are and where we need to go to move forward. That’s ultimately what happens at football clubs. We have a difference of opinion.

“They have decided the best way to move the club forward is going their way. I have to respect that.”

Perth was also asked about the rumours of a dispute between him and first-team coach, John Gill as well as claims of unrest among the players, and reports of a dispute between him and the club’s owners over the team selection for the clash with Celje.

“To be a championship-winning manager, which I am, you need brilliant staff,” he said when asked for a response to those rumours.

“And I had that with John Gill and Ruaidhri Higgins.

“Myself and John have been very strong. The players have been wonderful for this club.

“People will throw mud and if they throw enough of it, eventually it sticks. We stuck together.

“There’s no doubt there was a difference opinion with the board but on Wednesday night, I went out with a very clear mind what [I thought] the right team was in the Champions League game and people will say that’s ultimately why I lost the job.

“I don’t think it is, I think it was more than that.

“Ultimately I’m very proud to be associated with that group. We’ve changed Irish football as a group and those players have changed Irish football.”

John Gill and Alan Reynolds are set to take charge of first-team affairs until further notice with Dundalk set to travel to the Showgrounds on Saturday night to take on Sligo Rovers.

