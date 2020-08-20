Dundalk confirm Perth departure as boss in wake of Champions League exit

DUNDALK HAVE TONIGHT confirmed that manager Vinny Perth has left the club with immediate effect in the wake of last night’s Champions League exit.

In a statement released by the club, the Dundalk board revealed the decision after a run of poor form for last season’s Premier Division champions since the resumption of action in July.

“We would like to thank Vinny for the hard work he has put in over the past seven-and-a-half years at Oriel Park,” the board stated.

“The success that he helped bring to the club as assistant manager and, subsequently, as head coach and manager, will never be forgotten and we wish him well for the future.”

John Gill and Alan Reynolds are set to take charge of first-team affairs until further notice with Dundalk set to travel to the Showgrounds on Saturday night to take on Sligo Rovers.

The decision comes after Perth came under pressure following Dundalk’s Champions League exit on Wednesday when they lost 3-0 to Slovenian champions Celje.

Dundalk’s form has been hugely disappointing since the League of Ireland Premier Division returned. They have yet to win a game with a 1-1 draw against St Patrick’s Athletic, a 2-1 defeat to Bohemians and last Friday night a 2-2 draw against Waterford.

After last night’s loss in Budapest, Perth said the responsibility lay with him rather than the players.

“I feel I set the team up right [tonight], I feel we understood exactly who we were up against, I wouldn’t change anything.

“Therefore I’ve got to look in the mirror because there’s not a lot I’d change. I’d change the couple of weeks leading up to the game, and I think if Pat [Hoban] scores we probably go on to win the game. But if I’m not willing to change anything about that I’ve got to look in the mirror.

“I’m bitterly disappointed for the town of Dundalk, they’ve given so much to me and this team over the last eight years. There’s not a lot broken in this team, it doesn’t need a lot to fix it. The club and the town needs to stick with that group of players, and yes, it needs a bit of fixing, but not a lot.”

