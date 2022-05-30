Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 30 May 2022
Advertisement

Violent scenes as Saint-Etienne relegated

Their defeat was greeted by a pitch invasion by angry fans and the intervention of French police who used tear gas to stem the trouble.

By AFP Monday 30 May 2022, 10:25 AM
49 minutes ago 911 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5777889
File pic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SAINT-ETIENNE, one of France’s biggest clubs, were relegated from Ligue 1 on Sunday after losing a penalty shoot-out in their play-off against Auxerre, who return to the top flight after 10 years away.

Their defeat was greeted by a pitch invasion by angry Saint-Etienne fans and the intervention of French police who used tear gas to stem the trouble.

Saint-Etienne, who finished third from bottom in Ligue 1, had already drawn the first leg of their play-off 1-1 with Ligue 2′s Auxerre.

Sunday’s second leg at their Stade Geoffroy-Guichard also ended 1-1 with Saint-Etienne’s Mahdi Camara cancelling out Hamza Sakhi’s opener.

With the scores 2-2, the tie went into a penalty shoot-out which Auxerre edged 5-4 with goalkeeper Donovan Leon making a crucial save to deny Ryad Boudebou.

As soon as Birama Toure converted the final penalty to win the tie, Saint-Etienne fans invaded the pitch and threw flares towards the official stand.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The players of both teams took refuge in the changing rooms but Prime Video television footage from the tunnel showed players, stewards and staff coughing from tear gas used by the police on the pitch to disperse the invaders.

Saint-Etienne have already been sanctioned several times this season for the behaviour of its supporters and this game was played with one stand closed following incidents during the match against Monaco at the end of April.

The result marks the end of a nightmarish season for the 10-time French champions who are now facing serious financial difficulties as they return to Ligue 2 for the first time since gaining promotion in 2004.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie