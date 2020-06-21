This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 21 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Virgil Van Dijk says Premier League win could help Liverpool reach ‘next level’

The imperious Holland centre back is itching to drag the Reds across the line.

By Press Association Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 3:13 PM
1 hour ago 896 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5128795
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.
Image: PA
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.
Image: PA

VIRGIL VAN DIJK has fired a Premier League warning shot that champions-elect Liverpool can get better.

The imperious Holland centre back is itching to drag Liverpool across the line to their first top-flight title since 1990 – but insisted Jurgen Klopp’s men still have plenty more thirst for trophies.

The league resumption will allow the Reds to round off a remarkable domestic campaign, and Van Dijk believes sealing the title can help Liverpool reach yet greater heights next term.

“With two wins, we will be champions; but it doesn’t stop there,” Van Dijk told the Mail on Sunday. “We want to keep going, we want to take it into next season as well because that will start pretty quickly after the last game of this season.

“The manager spoke to us as well and said that what we do in these last nine games will set the tone for next season as well.

“We have not won the title yet. We have not won anything yet. But the aim is to start next season in the same fashion.

“We can be a team that can keep progressing. We have players who can progress and make big steps in their development. Winning the league would be a big experience that could take them to the next level.”

Liverpool are gearing up for their return to league action with a Sunday night trip to Goodison Park for the small matter of a Merseyside derby.

While the closed-doors nature of the league’s return continues to provide eerie backdrops, Van Dijk and company already have eyes on the ultimate prizes in both the short and long term.

And the 28-year-old insisted Liverpool will go all-out for multiple Premier League crowns now that their first is finally again within touching distance.

“If we win the title this season, we will try to retain it,” said Van Dijk. “That’s what we are aiming for but everyone knows how difficult it is to retain the title, especially in England and we are not there this season yet.

“We tried to retain our Champions League title and it wasn’t possible. It’s very difficult.

‘We will try to focus on the nine games we have left but we hope to set the pace for the rest of next season with the title behind our name and defend the title as well.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie