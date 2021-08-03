Virgin Media announce Wednesday night Champions League coverage until 2024

Virgin Media will hold Champions League rights for the next three seasons.

VIRGIN MEDIA WILL broadcast one Uefa Champions League match live each week on a free-to-air basis for the next three seasons.

The broadcaster confirmed today that it will have the first pick of Wednesday fixtures in Ireland until the end of the 2023/2024 season.

Virgin have also obtained full Irish rights for the Europa League, the new Europa Conference League — where Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Dundalk are all still in the hunt for a place in the group stages — and the Uefa Super Cup.

Today’s announcement completes the full Champions League rights picture for Irish fans.

RTÉ had previously confirmed that they will have a Tuesday fixture every week for the next three seasons, as well as rights to the Champions League final.

Market newcomer LiveSports will also show every game on a free-to-air basis in Ireland with coverage available through their iOS and Android apps.

BT Sport still hold the subscription rights package, with all games available to their Irish customers.

