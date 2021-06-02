LiveScore snaps up Champions League rights package for Republic of Ireland

Livescore will show every Champions League game for free in the Republic of Ireland for the next three seasons.

SPORTS SCORES APP LiveScore have acquired free-to-air rights in the Republic of Ireland for all Uefa Champions League games for the next three seasons.

Their unexpected entry into the Irish market, which was announced on Wednesday morning, will see LiveScore show every Champions League game for free in the Republic of Ireland from next season until 2024.

The Irish package acquired by LiveScore had been held by Virgin Media since 2018, but the Ballymount broadcaster withdrew from renewal talks in March when a bidding war broke out.

For Irish sports fans, it’s now expected that Champions League coverage will now be available across four different platforms for the next three seasons.

RTÉ has retained its existing free-to-air package, which allows it the first pick of 16 Tuesday night fixtures in Ireland as well the Champions League final, while it’s expected that one Wednesday night fixture will also be carried on a free-to-air basis by a TV broadcaster.

BT Sport also holds the subscription rights package in Ireland, and will show all games for its Irish customers.

Details of Europa League TV rights for the next three seasons have yet to be confirmed.

LiveScore’s coverage will be available through their iOS and Android apps on mobile and on tablet devices, with an option for users to ‘cast’ the coverage to a TV screen.

“Uefa is delighted to welcome LiveScore as the new broadcaster of Uefa Champions League rights in the Republic of Ireland,” Uefa marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said.

“We are excited to see the innovative coverage it will deliver and to bring comprehensive coverage of the best of European club football to Irish fans for free.”