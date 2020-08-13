This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 13 August, 2020
Virgin Media suspend supply of sports channels to eir Sport

The broadcaster say the decision is in relation to a failure ‘to pay the contracted distribution licence fee’.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 9:02 PM
57 minutes ago 17,724 Views 21 Comments
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

VIRGIN MEDIA SPORT have tonight announced that they have suspended their supply of sports channels to eir Sport, explaining it is in relation to a failure ‘to pay the contracted distribution licence fee’.

The decision was revealed in a statement tweeted out by Virgin Media Sport at a time when they were showing coverage of the first half of the night’s Champions League quarter-final tie between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig.

The timing will impact Irish soccer fans who rely on the service with Virgin Media providing coverage of this month’s Champions League knockout ties being held in Portugal and the Europa League action from Germany.

The quarter-final games continue in the premier continental competition with tomorrow night’s glamour tie between Barcelona and Bayern Munich before Man City take on Lyon on Saturday night.

The statement in full reads:

“We have suspended our supply of Virgin Media Sport and Virgin Media Sport Extra to eir Sport because, eir has failed to pay the contracted distribution licence fee.

“Please refer to eir’s technical support line: 1890 260 260, or contact @eircare.”

Last August it was announced that Virgin Media and eir Sport were joining forces as they had agreed a deal to carry their sports channels on each other’s TV platforms.

It was welcome news for Irish sports viewers with Virgin Media’s soccer coverage complemented by the rugby offering from eir Sport as they carried all 48 games of the Rugby World Cup from Japan last year.

Several viewers tonight complained that they were unable to watch the game between Atletico and Leipzig.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

