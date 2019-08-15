This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 15 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Virgin Media and eir Sport join forces to combine sports offering for Irish viewers

The broadcasters have agreed a deal to carry each other’s channels.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 11:03 AM
23 minutes ago 3,034 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4766809
eir Sport carries live coverage of the Pro14 in Ireland.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
eir Sport carries live coverage of the Pro14 in Ireland.
eir Sport carries live coverage of the Pro14 in Ireland.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

VIRGIN MEDIA AND eir Sport have today agreed a deal to carry their sports channels on each other’s TV platforms, in a welcome announcement for Irish subscribers ahead of the new rugby and football seasons.

Under the agreement, Virgin Media Sport — which offers extensive Champions League and Europa League coverage — will be available to eir customers as part of their sports pack, while in turn, eir Sport will now be available to Virgin Media TV customers.  

Both broadcasters say the new offerings will come at no extra cost for existing customers. 

The new deal follows a similar one between Sky Sports and BT Sport in Ireland, which marked the launch of Sky Sports Extra and resulted in eir Sport losing the BT Sport and Premier Sports channels from its sports pack.

Today’s announcement is good news for rugby fans, in particular, as eir Sport is the official broadcaster of the Rugby World Cup in Ireland, and will carry all 48 games of the upcoming tournament live. 

The new arrangement between Virgin Media and eir Sport will come into effect in time for the start of the World Cup in Japan next month, as well as the opening weeks of the Champions League and Europa League group stages. 

“This is great news for Virgin Media and eir customers who will now be able to enjoy an even greater choice of sports programming on our platforms,” a joint statement from the broadcasters said.

In addition, eir Sport is also the main Irish rights holder for the Guinness Pro14, while also carrying live coverage of the Allianz hurling and football leagues, FA Cup, SSE Airtricity League and Wimbledon among its other offerings.

Former Ireland internationals Jerry Flannery, Gordon D’Arcy and Peter Stringer were last month confirmed as part of eir Sport’s panel for the World Cup, with Tommy Bowe in the presenter’s chair.

Virgin Media Sport, meanwhile, has over 300 European football matches live across the season, including the Uefa Nations League and Euro 2020 qualifiers, as well as the Six Nations, Heineken Champions Cup and horse racing from Cheltenham and Aintree. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie