Mason Melia. Tom Maher/INPHO
St Pat's, Shamrock Rovers and Cork City among sides to feature on March live TV games

Next three matches on Virgin Media TV have been announced.
3.49pm, 25 Feb 2025

VIRGIN MEDIA HAVE announced the next three League of Ireland games they will show live. 

Last month, Virgin Media Television unveiled a four-year broadcast agreement with a live fixture in each round of the season.

The coverage continues this Friday, with Shelbourne versus Shamrock Rovers, while Waterford against Cork City will be shown on Monday, 3 March.

Today, three more games have been added to the line-up for the coming weeks.

Shamrock Rovers will host St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday, 7 March.

Stephen Kenny’s team will be back on screens seven days later, when they welcome Bohemians to Richmond Park.

On Friday 28 March, Drogheda United travel to Turner’s Cross for a televised match against Cork City.

 

Premier Division games to be shown live from 7:30pm each evening:

Shamrock Rovers vs St Patrick’s Athletic – Friday, 7 March 

St Patrick’s Athletic vs Bohemian FC – Friday, 14 March

Cork City vs Drogheda United – Friday, 28 March

