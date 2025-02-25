The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
St Pat's, Shamrock Rovers and Cork City among sides to feature on March live TV games
VIRGIN MEDIA HAVE announced the next three League of Ireland games they will show live.
Last month, Virgin Media Television unveiled a four-year broadcast agreement with a live fixture in each round of the season.
The coverage continues this Friday, with Shelbourne versus Shamrock Rovers, while Waterford against Cork City will be shown on Monday, 3 March.
Today, three more games have been added to the line-up for the coming weeks.
Shamrock Rovers will host St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday, 7 March.
Stephen Kenny’s team will be back on screens seven days later, when they welcome Bohemians to Richmond Park.
On Friday 28 March, Drogheda United travel to Turner’s Cross for a televised match against Cork City.
Premier Division games to be shown live from 7:30pm each evening:
Shamrock Rovers vs St Patrick’s Athletic – Friday, 7 March
St Patrick’s Athletic vs Bohemian FC – Friday, 14 March
Cork City vs Drogheda United – Friday, 28 March
