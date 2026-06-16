CAPE VERDE GOALKEEPER Vozinha woke up yesterday morning with around 45,000 followers on Instagram. He now has 6.3 million, and rising.

There is, of course, a far more important number next to his name – the zero he held Spain to, as part of a heroic defensive effort that earned a point against many people’s World Cup Cup favorites.

After the game, the 40-year-old spoke emotionally about what the team’s performance and result meant for his nation, and family. Vozinha’s mother could not be in The USA to watch her son perform due to the cost of the visa.

Visa

“I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and unfortunately they were not here; they died a few years ago,” he said. “They were everything for me, for my life.

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“I also cried because my mum didn’t manage to be here because of the visa. Because of the money we had to pay for the visa, we didn’t manage to [get it done] on time. I would like her to be here, but I’m also very happy.

“I have worked my whole life for this moment. I’m 40 years old. I started playing football professionally when I was 25, in 2012. I thought about leaving but I continued because of this dream. This is for everyone. I was named man of the match but this is for all of my teammates because without them nothing would be possible. I will continue to work for Cape Verde and for the people.”

Vozinha praised the spirit of the Cape Verde squad and said the team can build on their magnificent result against Spain.

“Our best weapon is our unity. The way we treat our family is our best strength. Everyone thought we came here just to enjoy the World Cup, but we know we have a team that deserves respect.

“It’s our first time, but we are here to compete and to fight for our country. We will play all the games with our strategy and our coach’s tactics. We will try to do better than today’s game. I hope we can win some games and, who knows, maybe go through to the next round. I am very happy and proud of all our players.”

The Cape Verde head coach, Bubista, said: “Vozinha is overwhelmed by the emotion. He has made a huge effort to be here, and those were tears of resilience. I don’t like to talk about individuals, but he played so well. The team was calm and that helped to keep him calm.

“This means everything for the country. We’ve always said that we want the whole world to see how our team plays. We showed courage, playing in a way that is a metaphor for our country, with resilience and overcoming obstacles.”

Check out the latest episode of The 42′s Football Family podcast here