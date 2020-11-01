BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dan Martin drops to fourth at Vuelta despite strong showing as Carthy conquers 'mythical climb'

Richard Carapaz reclaimed the overall lead after stage 12.

By AFP Sunday 1 Nov 2020, 5:23 PM
46 minutes ago 1,190 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5251792
Today's winner: Hugh Carthy (wearing pink) - file picture.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

BRITAIN’S HUGH CARTHY claimed the biggest stage win of his career on Sunday at the Vuelta a Espana as Richard Carapaz recovered the overall lead.

Carthy delivered an immense performance on the summit finish of the gruelling Angliru to clinch victory on stage 12 while Carapaz finished fourth, to move ahead of Primoz Roglic.

Carapaz’s lead is only 10 seconds, with a time trial to come, while Carthy jumps to third overall.

Ireland’s Dan Martin dropped to fourth, despite a strong showing that limited the damage (he finished seventh).

The top four are now separated by just 35 seconds ahead of a rest day on Monday.

Carthy’s victory is his first ever in a Grand Tour and it will be particularly special, coming at the end of the fearsome climb of the Angliru, currently one of cycling’s toughest ascents. 

“It’s a dream come true to win any professional race but to win in a Grand Tour on a mythical climb, it doesn’t get any better than that. It’s hard to put into words,” said Carthy of EF Pro Cycling afterwards. 

“I think for the public it’s everything they want, a close race heading into a time trial. It’s everything to play for.” 

Carapaz of Ineos dug deep to take 10 seconds off Jumbo-Visma’s Roglic, the Slovenian coming in fifth. Astana’s Aleksandr Vlasov was second and Enric Mas of Movistar finished third.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Sam Bennett is 146th overall after his setback on Thursday.

Results and classifications here.

© – AFP, 2020

