Dublin: 17°C Sunday 30 May 2021
Wales name teenager with just 191 minutes of senior football played in their squad for Euro 2020

Cardiff midfielder Rubin Colwill is the surprise name in the squad.

By Press Association Sunday 30 May 2021, 8:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,743 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5452951

NINETEEN-YEAR-OLD Cardiff midfielder Rubin Colwill has been included in Wales’ Euro 2020 squad after just 191 minutes of senior football.

wales-v-republic-of-ireland-under-21s-international-friendly-colliers-park Wales Rubin Colwill in action against Ireland during an U21 friendly match. Source: PA

Colwill is the surprise name in a 26-man squad skippered by Gareth Bale and containing the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon.

There are eight survivors from the group which reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals in France – Bale, Ramsey, Ben Davies, Chris Gunter, Danny Ward, Joe Allen, Jonny Williams and Wayne Hennessey.

But it is the selection of Colwill, who began the season playing academy football and did not make his senior Cardiff debut until February, that will raise the eyebrows.

Neath-born Colwill has made just six Cardiff appearances, with just over three hours under his belt in the Sky Bet Championship for Mick McCarthy’s Bluebirds.

As expected, Hal Robson-Kanu – released by West Brom last week – missed out after being left out of the recent training camp.

Derby forward Tom Lawrence and Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo were also overlooked, with Swansea’s Ben Cabango selected ahead of Luton central defender Tom Lockyer.

Wales Squad

  1. Adam Davies (Stoke City)
  2. Wayne Hennessy (Crystal Palace)
  3. Danny Ward (Leicester City)
  4. James Lawrence (FC St. Pauli)
  5. Chris Mepham (Bournemouth)
  6. Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic)
  7. Connor Roberts (Swansea City)
  8. Joe Rodon (Tottenham)
  9. Rhys Norrington-Davies (Stoke City)
  10. Ben Cabango (Swansea City)
  11. Ben Davies (Tottenham)
  12. Neco Williams (Liverpool)
  13. Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)
  14. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus)
  15. Joe Morrell (Luton Town)
  16. Ethan Ampadu (Sheffield United)
  17. Joe Allen (Stoke City)
  18. Jonny Williams (Cardiff City)
  19. Matt Smith (Doncaster Rovers)
  20. Dylan Levitt (NK Instra 1961)
  21. David Brooks (Bournemouth)
  22. Harry Wilson (Cardiff City)
  23. Dan James (Man United)
  24. Gareth Bale (Tottenham)
  25. Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City)
  26. Tyler Roberts (Leicester City)

