Fit-again Taulupe Faletau named in Wales team for Fiji clash

TAULUPE FALETAU WILL make his first Wales appearance since last season’s Six Nations after recovering from injury to feature against opening World Cup opponents Fiji.

The 100 times-capped number eight missed Wales’ entire World Cup warm-up schedule because of a calf muscle problem, but he goes straight into the starting line-up for Sunday’s Pool C clash in Bordeaux [KO 8pm].

Skipper Jac Morgan and Aaron Wainwright join Faletau in the back-row, but Morgan’s co-captain Dewi Lake does not feature in the matchday 23.

Lake suffered a knee injury during Wales’ encounter against England at Twickenham last month.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland said: “The medical team has done a fantastic job getting Dewi back to full fitness.

“He has not had as much training under his belt as the other hookers since he picked up that knock to his knee, so Ryan Elias and Elliot Dee are selected for us for this game.”

Wales:

15. Liam Williams

14. Louis Rees-Zammit

13. George North

12. Nick Tompkins

11. Josh Adams

10. Dan Biggar

9. Gareth Davies

1. Gareth Thomas

2. Ryan Elias

3. Tomas Francis

4. Will Rowlands

5. Adam Beard

6. Aaron Wainwright

7. Jac Morgan (captain)

8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee

17. Corey Domachowski

18. Dillon Lewis

19. Dafydd Jenkins

20. Tommy Reffell

21. Tomos Williams

22. Sam Costelow

23. Rio Dyer

