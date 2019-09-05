Gatland names strong Wales team to face Ireland in Dublin

WARREN GATLAND HAS named a strong Wales team to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday [KO 2pm] in both nations’ final World Cup warm-up game.
Rhys Patchell will get a chance to build on his impressive performance in Cardiff last weekend as he is handed the number 10 shirt, with Gatland selecting front-line out-half Dan Biggar on the bench.
However, captain Alun Wyn Jones starts for Wales, as do key men like Hadleigh Parkes, Jonathan Davies, and Ross Moriarty.
With Biggar, Liam Williams, Adam Beard, Ken Owens, and Gareth Davies also to come off the bench, Gatland’s men will test Joe Schmidt’s Ireland before they fly out to Japan next week.
Wyn Jones, Elliot Dee, and Tomas Francis make up the Welsh front row for Saturday, with skipper Jones joined by Jake Ball in the second row.
Justin Tipuric and Aaron Wainwright flank Moriarty in a strong back row, while Tomos Williams partners Patchell in the halfbacks.
With Parkes and Davies combining in midfield, North is joined by Josh Adams and fullback Leigh Halfpenny in the back three.
Schmidt is expected to name a strong Ireland team at 1.45pm today.
Wales (v Ireland):
15. Leigh Halfpenny
14. George North
13. Jonathan Davies
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Josh Adams
10. Rhys Patchell
9. Tomos Williams
1. Wyn Jones
2. Elliot Dee
3. Tomas Francis
4. Jake Ball
5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
6. Aaron Wainwright
7. Justin Tipuric
8. Ross Moriarty
Replacements:
16. Ken Owens
17. Nicky Smith
18. Dillon Lewis
19. Adam Beard
20. Josh Navidi
21. Gareth Davies
22. Dan Biggar
23. Liam Williams
