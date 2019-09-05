Gatland names strong Wales team to face Ireland in Dublin

WARREN GATLAND HAS named a strong Wales team to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday [KO 2pm] in both nations’ final World Cup warm-up game.

Rhys Patchell will get a chance to build on his impressive performance in Cardiff last weekend as he is handed the number 10 shirt, with Gatland selecting front-line out-half Dan Biggar on the bench.

Alun Wyn Jones captains Wales from the second row. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

However, captain Alun Wyn Jones starts for Wales, as do key men like Hadleigh Parkes, Jonathan Davies, and Ross Moriarty.

With Biggar, Liam Williams, Adam Beard, Ken Owens, and Gareth Davies also to come off the bench, Gatland’s men will test Joe Schmidt’s Ireland before they fly out to Japan next week.

Wyn Jones, Elliot Dee, and Tomas Francis make up the Welsh front row for Saturday, with skipper Jones joined by Jake Ball in the second row.

Justin Tipuric and Aaron Wainwright flank Moriarty in a strong back row, while Tomos Williams partners Patchell in the halfbacks.

With Parkes and Davies combining in midfield, North is joined by Josh Adams and fullback Leigh Halfpenny in the back three.

Schmidt is expected to name a strong Ireland team at 1.45pm today.

Wales (v Ireland):

15. Leigh Halfpenny

14. George North

13. Jonathan Davies

12. Hadleigh Parkes

11. Josh Adams

10. Rhys Patchell

9. Tomos Williams

1. Wyn Jones

2. Elliot Dee

3. Tomas Francis

4. Jake Ball

5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)

6. Aaron Wainwright

7. Justin Tipuric

8. Ross Moriarty

Replacements:

16. Ken Owens

17. Nicky Smith

18. Dillon Lewis

19. Adam Beard

20. Josh Navidi

21. Gareth Davies

22. Dan Biggar

23. Liam Williams