Howley departs Wales setup, while out-half Anscombe among three call-ups ahead of Ireland

ROB HOWLEY WILL not be part of Wales’ coaching team for their remaining Six Nations fixtures against Ireland, Scotland and England.

The Welsh Rugby Union said in a statement that Howley remains under contract but will not be involved for the rest of the tournament.

The announcement comes just two days after head coach Warren Gatland left his post by mutual agreement.

Cardiff boss Matt Sherratt will be in charge on an interim basis for the rest of the Six Nations campaign, which Wales began with defeats against France and Italy.

Howley, a coaching mainstay during Gatland’s first reign in charge of Wales, returned to the staff as an assistant ahead of last year’s Six Nations.

Sherratt, who takes over the squad following Cardiff’s United Rugby Championship clash against Connacht on Saturday, has called up three players.

Gloucester backs Gareth Anscombe and Max Llewellyn, who were surprise omissions from Gatland’s Six Nations squad, are now back in the fray.

And they will be joined by Harlequins’ former Cardiff out-half Jarrod Evans, who made his last Wales appearance against Argentina in 2021.

Sherratt, though, will be without Saracens full-back Liam Williams due to a knee injury.

Williams, who has won 93 caps, was a late withdrawal from the team that faced Italy, and has now been released from the squad.

And Ospreys centre Owen Watkin, who suffered a serious knee injury during the 43-0 loss to France, has also been released. He will require surgery.

Ireland are next up on 22 February, with Wales going into the game on the back of a record 14 successive Test defeats and striving to avoid a ninth Six Nations loss on the bounce.