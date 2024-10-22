League convert Suaalii in Wallabies squad for Europe, Skelton returns

RUGBY LEAGUE CONVERT Joseph Suaalii was named Tuesday for the Wallabies northern hemisphere tour next month after just two training sessions with the squad.

Coach Joe Schmidt also called up France-based lock Will Skelton — who captained the side during the World Cup last year — for the first time since he took over from Eddie Jones.

Japan-based centre Samu Kerevi also got the nod, but there was no room in the 34-man squad for experienced wing Marika Koroibete after a poor Rugby Championship campaign.

NSW Waratahs playmaker Tane Edmed and Western Force outside back Harry Potter join Suaalii as three uncapped players who will make the trip.

“We have a relatively consistent group but will integrate a few new players on tour,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt’s side face England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland next month, while an Australia XV will meet the Bristol Bears and England A.

“Trying to balance opportunities for players, some recent squad members will get much needed game time with the Australia XV, which also enables us to broaden our cohort of players in what will be highly competitive fixtures,” said Schmidt.

While there have been signs of incremental progress since Schmidt took over this year, Australia finished bottom of the recent Rugby Championship and will be heavy underdogs.

Suaalii was the eye-opening selection, having yet to play a Super Rugby game.

A standout schoolboy rugby union player, he elected to begin his professional career in rugby league with Sydney Roosters.

But he signed a multi-million dollar deal with the NSW Waratahs from the end of the 2024 season, following in the footsteps of former rugby league stars such as Israel Folau and Sonny Bill Williams.

A tour captain was not named, with Schmidt having rotated through several skippers since taking charge, including James Slipper, Allan Alaalatoa and Harry Wilson.

Australia squad:

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Isaac Kailea, Fraser McReight, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Seru Uru, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Backs: Ben Donaldson, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Samu Kerevi, Noah Lolesio, Tate McDermott, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph Suaalii, Nic White, Tom Wright

