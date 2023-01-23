Walsh Cup final moved from Croke Park with backing of Wexford and Galway

CROKE PARK WILL no longer host this year’s Walsh Cup final after Wexford and Galway mutually agreed to double the fixture up with their Allianz Hurling League clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park instead.

The two sides had already been set to meet there on 4 February, and while the Walsh Cup showpiece was due to be the curtain raiser for the NFL Division 2 meeting of Dublin and Kildare at GAA headquarters, the two counties have come to an arrangement over the matter to avoid fixture congestion.

It means they will not line out at Croke Park this weekend, with just the one clash in a week’s time.

Elsewhere, Tipperary footballer Robbie Kiely has announced his inter-county retirement having won Munster medals with the county at senior level in 2020 and U21 level in 2010.

He was wing-back for that historic first senior football title in 85 years.

Tipperary have named Conor Sweeney as their team captain this season with Steven O’Brien the vice-captain. They play Down next Saturday 28 January in their opening Division 3 Allianz football league game.

Tipperary boss David Power praised Kiely’s contribution to the county’s football fortunes.

“Robbie was one of our greatest and most talented players. He was pleasure to work with, a player that hugely contributed to Tipperary football. His starring role at half back in the Munster final win of 2020 set him apart. After making his senior debut in 2011 he deservedly received an All Star nomination in 2016.

“His commitment was such that he frequently travelled the byroads of Ireland, mostly from West Cork to Thurles, making four-round trips to and from training, to wear the Tipperary football jersey.

“I was delighted that I had opportunity to manage him and wish him well in his retirement. He leaves Tipperary football with great memories.”

