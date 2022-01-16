Red-hot Dubs score emphatic win over Shefflin's Galway, wins for Offaly and Kilkenny

DONAL BURKE SCORED 0-18 as Dublin beat Galway by double scores in Sunday’s Walsh Cup meeting at Parnell Park.

Rian McBride, Chris Crummey and Paul Crummey got the goals as the Dubs ran out 19-point winners against Henry Shefflin’s men, 3-29 to 0-19.

McBride’s first-half goal helped Dublin into a comfortable lead at the break, 1-16 to 0-8, with Burke striking 0-10 of his tally in the opening period.

Chris Crummey’s goal in the 47th minute pushed the Dubs’ advantage out to 14 points, 2-18 to 0-10, with the game decided as a contest long before his brother Paul added a third goal in additional time.

Elsewhere, Offaly registered their first win of the new campaign as they beat Antrim by six points in O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 3-18 to 0-21.

Michael Fennelly’s side took the game by the scruff of the neck in the first half, scoring all three of their goals to take an 11-point lead, 3-12 to 0-10, at the break.

“There’s definitely improvements to be made there,” Fennelly told Midland Sport’s Joe Troy afterwards.

“It’s still very early days, it’s the middle of January so lads are going to be rusty, balls getting stuck in the ground, and we have to allow for that too.

“All in all, a decent workout.”

In Callan, Emmet Landy scored the game’s only goal as a much-changed Kilkenny side ran out six-point winners against Laois, 1-27 to 0-24.

Laois’ Paddy Purcell does battle with James Burke of Kilkenny. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Walsh Cup Results

Dublin 3-29 Galway 0-19

Offaly 3-18 Antrim 0-21

Kilkenny 1-27 Laois 0-24

