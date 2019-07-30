This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Chelsea youth striker joins Waterford

The Blues have agreed a deal to bring in Walter Figueira until the end of the season.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 11:43 AM
1 hour ago 1,708 Views No Comments
Figueira (left) has had spells in Portugal, Greece and England.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Figueira (left) has had spells in Portugal, Greece and England.
Figueira (left) has had spells in Portugal, Greece and England.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

WATERFORD HAVE added English striker Walter Figueira to their ranks. 

The 24-year-old joins the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side until the end of the season, subject to international clearance. 

Having spent three years at Chelsea’s youth academy, Figueira went on to play in Greece with Platanias.

His football career has also taken him to Portugal to line out for Moura, but over the past year he has been the books at non-league English sides Dulwich Hamlet and, most recently,  Merstham. 

“Walter has come in and been around the squad for the last few days,” said Waterford boss Alan Reynolds.

He’s a striker and we’re hoping he hits the ground running.

“We have lots of games coming up between now and the end of the season so we needed to have another good option. This will allow us to give guys a good run and look after the players with league and three cups still to play for.”

Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

