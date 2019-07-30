Ex-Chelsea youth striker joins Waterford

Figueira (left) has had spells in Portugal, Greece and England.

WATERFORD HAVE added English striker Walter Figueira to their ranks.

The 24-year-old joins the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

Having spent three years at Chelsea’s youth academy, Figueira went on to play in Greece with Platanias.

His football career has also taken him to Portugal to line out for Moura, but over the past year he has been the books at non-league English sides Dulwich Hamlet and, most recently, Merstham.

“Walter has come in and been around the squad for the last few days,” said Waterford boss Alan Reynolds.

He’s a striker and we’re hoping he hits the ground running.

“We have lots of games coming up between now and the end of the season so we needed to have another good option. This will allow us to give guys a good run and look after the players with league and three cups still to play for.”