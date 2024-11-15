Three-time All-Ireland winner Walter Walsh calls time on Kilkenny career

WALTER WALSH HAS announced his retirement from inter-county hurling after a stellar 13-year career.

The Tullogher Rosbercon clubman calls time on his days in black and amber with three All-Ireland titles, eight Leinster crowns and four National League triumphs.

He earned an All-Star in 2016, after joining the Cats’ panel at the age of 21 four years earlier.

Walsh began as a minor during the Leinster Championship in 2008 and bagged himself Leinster and All-Ireland medals in his first year on the inter county scene.

His performance in the 2012 All-Ireland replay against Galway will go down in the history books, a stirring 1-3 on his senior debut earning him the man-of-the-match award as well as his first Celtic Cross.

“It’s been an honour to have worked with Walter. His towering presence both on and off the field has inspired many young hurlers and his attitude, drive and leadership has been immense. Walter leaves us with many great memories and I wish him well in his retirement,” current Kilkenny senior hurling manager Derek Lyng said.

PJ Kenny, the chairman of the county board, added: “On behalf of Kilkenny County Board and all associated with Kilkenny hurling, I would like to thank Walter for his commitment and his contributions to Kilkenny hurling over the last 13 years. Throughout his career, Walter represented his club and county with distinction and we wish Walter the very best for the future.”