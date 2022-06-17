Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Friday 17 June 2022
Advertisement

Golden State Warriors crowned NBA champions in six games over Boston Celtics

Steph Curry was at his dominant best for the Warriors, scoring an equal game-high 34 points on the back of six three pointers.

By Press Association Friday 17 Jun 2022, 7:50 AM
1 hour ago 1,842 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5792932
Image: Michael Dwyer
Image: Michael Dwyer

THE GOLDEN STATE Warriors are the 2022 NBA champions after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in game six of the finals.

Steph Curry was at his dominant best for the Warriors, scoring an equal game-high 34 points on the back of six three pointers.

He also tallied seven rebounds and seven assists, and was named the Finals MVP for the first time in his career.

Draymond Green finished two assists shy of a triple-double in his best game of the series, while Andrew Wiggins again played the perfect side-kick for Curry with an 18-point effort.

The Celtics opened the game on a 14-2 run, but were ultimately let down by 22 turnovers which left them unable to sustain any momentum.

Jaylen Brown had 34 points for the home side, with Al Horford contributing 19 points and 14 rebounds.

The result marks Golden State’s fourth NBA title in eight years, its seventh in franchise history and comes just two years after they finished with the worst win-loss record in the league.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The Warriors struggled in the early going, making just one of their first six shots, but were eventually able to capitalise on Boston’s poor ball handling to close out the quarter on an 11-0 run.

Golden State maintained that momentum into the second quarter, extending their lead to 19 en route to a 54-39 half-time advantage.

The third quarter opened with a flurry of threes from both sides, before Al Horford sparked a much-needed 16-4 run for Boston to give themselves a glimmer of hope heading into the fourth.

However it was not meant to be, as Curry took control down the stretch to add a new page to the Warriors’ dynasty.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie