Gatland receives a number of approaches but no contact from England

WALES HEAD COACH Warren Gatland insists he has not been contacted by England officials over the possibility of replacing Eddie Jones as Red Rose boss.

Gatland, 55, will stand down from his Wales role following this year’s World Cup in Japan.

The New Zealander has had a successful 12 years in charge of Wales. This season he guided the side to a Grand Slam during his last Six Nations in charge.

There has long been speculation he could succeed Jones as England coach after the World Cup.

But Gatland, speaking after announcing his World Cup training squad, said that while he had been contacted about potential jobs following the World Cup, there had been no word from England’s governing Rugby Football Union.

“I have had quite a number of approaches from different sources,” said Gatland. “It is a matter of making the right decision at the right time, so it’s just weighing those things up.”

Gatland added: “To be honest, my whole focus is about the next six or seven months, Wales and the World Cup.

“I haven’t spoken to England at all. I think they were quite clear in what they were doing in terms of they wouldn’t be making any appointments or talking to anyone until post-Rugby World Cup.”

Jones’ England contract runs until 2021 but there is a break clause in the Australian’s deal which could be activated after the World Cup.

