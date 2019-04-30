Gatland calls up two uncapped players for Wales' World Cup training squad

UNCAPPED CARDIFF BLUES duo Rhys Carre and Owen Lane have been included in Wales’ extended training squad ahead of this Autumn’s World Cup, with Warren Gatland outlining his side’s preparations for Japan.

Prop Carre, who will join reigning Saracens next season, was one of 23 forwards and wing Lane among 19 backs named by Gatland today.

Owen Lane in action against Connacht earlier this month. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The Wales head coach has included 36 of the players selected for this season’s Six Nations, which saw his title-winning side complete a Grand Slam.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau was also included despite missing much of this season through injury and there was also a place for experienced Ospreys second row Bradley Davies.

Six Nations champions Wales begin their preparation for the tournament in June and after a training camp in Switzerland will take on England home and away on 11 and 17 August.

The group will then head to Turkey for a warm-weather camp before returning to face Ireland in Cardiff and Dublin on 31 August and 7 September.

Gatland will name his 31-man World Cup squad prior to the second Ireland match and Carre and Lane, who have both starred or Cardiff Blues this season, have been handed a chance to impress.

“It is exciting to name our training squad and to get the ball rolling,” Gatland said.

“We’ve named a 42-man squad, packed with experience, a good number of the Grand Slam-winning squad are in there plus some players who have returned from injury.

“We have created some great competition in the squad and there are a couple of players on the injury list at the moment that we could add into the squad at a later date depending on their recovery.

We have been really impressed with Rhys and with Owen. They have both been on our succession plan for a while and it will be good to have them in camp with us and to see what they are able to do.

Injured trio Aaron Shingler, Faletau and Josh Navidi are included in anticipation of them returning in time for the tournament.

Wales start their World Cup campaign against Georgia on 23 September, before facing Australia, Fiji and Uruguay in their other Pool D fixtures.

Wales’ World Cup training squad:

Forwards: Leon Brown (Dragons), Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Rob Evans (Scarlets), Tomas Francis (Exeter), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Nicky Smith (Ospreys) , Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Bradley Davies (Ospreys), Cory Hill (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), James Davies (Scarlets), Taulupe Faletau (Bath), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Aaron Shingler (Scarlets), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs: Aled Davies (Ospreys), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues), Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints), Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Blues), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Scott Williams (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Worcester Warriors), Hallam Amos (Dragons), Steff Evans (Scarlets), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Owen Lane (Cardiff Blues), George North (Ospreys), Jonah Holmes (Leicester Tigers), Liam Williams (Saracens).

