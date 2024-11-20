Warren Gatland keen to carry on as Wales head coach despite 11-match losing run

A DEFIANT WARREN Gatland says he “absolutely” has the desire to continue in his role as Wales head coach.

Speculation continues to rage about Gatland’s future after a record run of 11 successive Test match defeats.

World champions South Africa are next up for Wales on Saturday, with the Springboks overwhelming favourites to emphatically extend that losing sequence.

A South Africa victory would mean Wales going the entire calendar year without winning a Test, which has not happened since 1937.

“If you start thinking about other things, it is a distraction you don’t need,” said Gatland, after naming a team showing four changes from the one beaten 52-20 by Australia.

“I think we have been pretty clear in terms of the plan we’ve had. We’ve got a group of young players that need a bit of time.

“I have been pretty honest in terms that I understand the pressures of international rugby with performances and results. We can only work as hard as we have done.

“I am aware of the pressure and that decisions could be made outside of my control. We’ve just asked for a little bit of time. Whether we get that time, we will have to wait and see.”

Asked if he had a strong desire to continue, Gatland replied “absolutely”, while also confirming he would consider resigning if he thought it was in Welsh rugby’s best interests.

Gatland, meanwhile, ended speculation that he might have had a break clause in his contract with the Welsh Rugby Union after the Six Nations, confirming that was not the case.

During his first stint as boss between 2008 and 2019, Wales were twice World Cup semi-finalists, in addition to winning Six Nations titles and Grand Slams.

But this time around Wales have plummeted outside the world’s top 10-ranked countries and have won just six of 23 Tests under Gatland’s direction since he returned in late 2022.

Wales host the Springboks on the back of a comprehensive defeat against Australia and home loss to Fiji. They have not won a Test since the 2023 World Cup.

Gatland revealed on Sunday that he had spoken with WRU executive director of rugby Nigel Walker and WRU chair Richard Collier-Keywood immediately after the Wallabies game.

After the Springboks encounter, Wales’ next game is a tough Six Nations opener against France in Paris on 31 January.

Gatland’s switches from the side crushed by Australia see starts for wing Rio Dyer, fly-half Sam Costelow, lock Christ Tshiunza and number eight Taine Plumtree.

One positional change, meanwhile, has wing Blair Murray moving to full-back instead of Cameron Winnett.

Dyer wears the number 11 shirt worn by Murray in the last two games, with Costelow replacing Gareth Anscombe, Tshiunza taking over from an injured Adam Beard and Plumtree replacing Aaron Wainwright.

On the replacements’ bench, meanwhile, there is a role for uncapped Gloucester forward Freddie Thomas, and his club colleague Josh Hathaway is also included.

A gulf in experience between the two teams is highlighted by the Wales matchday 23 having a total of 334 caps, whereas the Springboks bench alone boasts 431.

Gatland added: “Last week’s result hurts, and we are just as disappointed by it as the fans.

“There were good elements that we can definitely build on going into Saturday, but we have to improve our accuracy.

“We know what a quality side South Africa are and the physicality they bring. This week we need to show real courage and front up against the world champions.”

Wales

15. Blair Murray (Scarlets)

14. Tom Rogers (Scarlets)

13. Max Llewellyn (Gloucester)

12. Ben Thomas (Cardiff)

11. Rio Dyer (Dragons)

10. Sam Costelow (Scarlets)

9. Ellis Bevan (Cardiff)

1. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys)

2. Dewi Lake (Ospreys, captain)

3. Archie Griffin (Bath)

4, Will Rowlands (Racing 92)

5. Christ Tshiunza (Exeter)

6. James Botham (Cardiff)

7. Jac Morgan (Ospreys)

8. Taine Plumtree (Scarlets)

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias (Scarlets)

17. Nicky Smith (Leicester)

18. Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff)

19. Freddie Thomas (Gloucester)

20. Tommy Reffell (Leicester)

21. Rhodri Williams (Dragons)

22. Eddie James (Scarlets)

23. Josh Hathaway (Gloucester)

South Africa

15. Aphelele Fassi

14. Cheslin Kolbe

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian de Allende

11. Kurt-Lee Arendse

10. Jordan Hendrikse

9. Jaden Hendrikse

1. Wilco Louwe

2. Johan Grobbelaar

3. Thomas du Toit

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Franco Mostert

6. Siya Kolisi (captain)

7. Elrigh Louw

8. Jasper Wiese

Replacements:

16. Malcolm Marx

17. Gerhard Steenekamp

18. Vincent Koch

19. Eben Etzebeth

20. RG Snyman

21. Cameron Hanekom

22. Cobus Reinach

23. Handre Pollard