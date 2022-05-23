Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 23 May 2022
Advertisement

Warriors on brink of NBA Finals return as Curry, Wiggins sink Mavs

The Warriors can finish the job with a win in Dallas on Tuesday.

By AFP Monday 23 May 2022, 8:48 AM
1 hour ago 792 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5771240
Image: Tony Gutierrez
Image: Tony Gutierrez

STEPH CURRY AND Andrew Wiggins starred as the Golden State Warriors moved to the brink of the NBA Finals on Sunday with a 109-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The clinical Warriors performance on the road in Dallas gives Steve Kerr’s team a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals series.

No team in the 75-year history of the NBA has ever successfully overturned a 3-0 series deficit in the playoffs.

Curry led the scoring for the Warriors with 31 points, 11 assists and five rebounds while Wiggins was exceptional with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Klay Thompson also came up big with 19 points while Draymond Green and Jordan Poole added 10 points apiece.

Luka Doncic once again delivered a monumental display for Dallas with 40 points, but the Slovenian star will need to conjure something even more miraculous to prevent the Warriors from advancing to an NBA finals showdown against either Boston or Miami.

“That was just a great team win,” Curry said afterwards.

“When you’re up 2-0 and you win on the road, it gives you a stranglehold and control of the series. That’s huge.

“We obviously know that the job’s not done, but it’s a good feeling to know that we can play with house money on Tuesday (in game four) and try and get the job done.”

Warriors coach Kerr paid tribute to Curry’s performance.

“Steph was brilliant tonight. His conditioning level is amazing,” Kerr said.

“He’s out there flying around defensively and then playing at such a high level on the offensive end. It’s remarkable to watch him play.”

 Doncic meanwhile refused to concede that a Warriors series victory will now be a formality.

“It’s not over yet, but it’s not going to be easy,” Doncic said. “The Warriors are not going to give you anything easy.

“Nobody had us being here in these Conference Finals. But I think the Warriors are playing incredible. Everybody knows their role.

“Everybody just stays together. They’ve been together for a long time, and I think they’re playing good basketball, so that’s what I think is going to be really difficult.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“These past three games it’s been very difficult.”

After taking a 48-47 half-time lead, the Warriors took a decisive grip on the game in the third quarter.

Curry drained 11 points as the Warriors outscored Dallas 30-21 in the third to lead by 10 heading into the fourth at 78-68.

That margin proved to be enough as the Warriors maintained their composure during the fourth quarter to keep the Mavs at arm’s length.

Game four in the series takes place in Dallas on Tuesday.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie