This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 8 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Warriors clinch west's top seed in blast from the past at Oracle Arena

It was a special night as the Golden State Warriors played their final regular-season game at the arena after 47 years.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Apr 2019, 8:39 AM
53 minutes ago 681 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4581251
Stephen Curry wearing the Golden State Warriors' throwback jersey against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Stephen Curry wearing the Golden State Warriors' throwback jersey against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Stephen Curry wearing the Golden State Warriors' throwback jersey against the Los Angeles Clippers.

REIGNING NBA CHAMPIONS the Golden State Warriors locked up first place in the Western Conference thanks to Sunday’s 131-104 blowout win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golden State secured the west’s number one seed in their last regular-season game at Oracle Arena after 47 years as they prepare to move to Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Warriors marked the occasion by wearing throwback jerseys – famously known as the “We Believe” era uniforms worn during the team’s run to the 2007 playoffs, which were used from 2002 to 2010.

It was fitting that the franchise’s cornerstone, Stephen Curry, led all scorers with 27 points. Six other Warriors also reached double-figures.

Landry Shamet led the Clippers’ well-rounded scoring effort with 17 points.

Harden lifts Rockets

James Harden posted 30 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in the Houston Rockets’ 149-113 win over the Phoenix Suns. Alex Len scored a career-high 33 points as the Atlanta Hawks fell 115-107 to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Karl-Anthony Towns posted 35 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 132-126 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cavs’ Clarkson and his shooting woes

Jordan Clarkson scored two points on one-of-eight shooting in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 112-90 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs.

Kyle Lowry scored five points on one-of-eight shooting as the Toronto Raptors downed the Miami Heat 117-109 in overtime.

McGee with the slam!

JaVale McGee threw an alley-oop into the hoop with force in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 113-109 win against the Utah Jazz.

Elfrid Payton sent the Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox tumbling with a dribble move as the New Orleans Pelicans won 133-129.

Sunday’s results

  • Toronto Raptors 117-109 Miami Heat (OT)
  • San Antonio Spurs 112-90 Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Oklahoma City Thunder 132-126 Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Charlotte Hornets 104-91 Detroit Pistons
  • Brooklyn Nets 108-96 Indiana Pacers
  • Dallas Mavericks 129-127 Memphis Grizzlies (OT)
  • Milwaukee Bucks 115-107 Atlanta Hawks
  • Houston Rockets 149-113 Phoenix Suns
  • Orlando Magic 116-108 Boston Celtics
  • New York Knicks 113-110 Washington Wizards
  • Golden State Warriors 131-104 Los Angeles Clippers
  • New Orleans Pelicans 133-129 Sacramento Kings
  • Portland Trail Blazers 115-108 Denver Nuggets
  • Los Angeles Lakers 113-109 Utah Jazz

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie