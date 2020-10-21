BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 21 October 2020
Wasps given all-clear to play in Premiership final following coronavirus cases

Wasps’ place in the showpiece finale had been in doubt after 11 positive coronavirus tests.

By Press Association Wednesday 21 Oct 2020, 9:37 AM
Image: Nigel French/PA
Image: Nigel French/PA

WASPS HAVE BEEN given the all-clear to take their place in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final against Exeter.

Seven Wasps players and four backroom staff had been diagnosed with coronavirus, before further tests were undertaken on Tuesday.

Premiership Rugby said in a statement: “Premiership Rugby can confirm that Wasps have been given the all-clear to take their rightful place in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership rugby final against Exeter Chiefs.

“Everyone at Premiership Rugby is delighted to confirm Wasps’ place in the final after the latest round of tests as part of our PCR Covid-19 screening programme.”

Bristol, who finished third in the Premiership and were crushed 47-24 by play-off opponents Wasps 11 days ago, had been on stand-by to face European champions Exeter.

But Premiership Rugby confirmed Wasps’ presence at Twickenham in what will be a repeat of the 2017 final.

Wasps have been transformed under head coach Lee Blackett since he took charge earlier this year, winning 12 their last 13 games and surging up the Premiership table to finish second behind Exeter.

In a tweet, Bristol said: “We thought we might have been in… but now we’re out. Congratulations to @WaspsRugby and @ExeterChiefs. Deserved finalists and we wish you both the best of luck for the final. Go well!”

Bristol won the European Challenge Cup last week, and their rugby director Pat Lam said on Monday: “We absolutely believe that Wasps and Exeter should be contesting this final. They thoroughly deserve it.

“Lee has done an unbelievable job, and it’s fantastic for the Premiership to see what Exeter did on Saturday in winning the Champions Cup.”

Press Association

