Friday 20 March, 2020
Three Premiership clubs confirm 25% pay cuts during league suspension

Worcester, Gloucester, and Wasps have announced the measures.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 20 Mar 2020, 3:25 PM
18 minutes ago 619 Views No Comments
PREMIERSHIP CLUBS WASPS, Gloucester and Worcester Warriors have confirmed that their staff, including players, will have to take 25% pay cuts due to the suspension of the league.

The Premiership has been suspended until 14 April due to the Covid-19 outbreak, meaning that clubs will miss out on the financial lifeblood of hosting games at their home stadiums.

As such, several clubs will be in precarious financial positions, with Wasps, Gloucester and Worcester the first to official confirm temporary pay cuts for their staff.

wasps-v-london-irish-gallagher-premiership-ricoh-arena The Ricoh Arena, where Wasps play their home games. Source: PA

Worcester announced today that the lockdown of their Sixways Stadium presents “challenges for the running of the business, in particular cash-flow.”

As a result, the club confirmed that “in the short-term, all our staff will take a 25% pay cut effective from April 1.”

Warriors added that the 25% reduction “will not apply to staff below a certain salary threshold to ensure they are protected” and that the club has “offered as much support as we can to any member of staff who may suffer particular hardship as a consequence.”

Similarly, Wasps announced that the club is “putting in place salary reductions of 25% across the majority of the rugby department until we are playing Gallagher Premiership matches again. These measures will take effect from 1st April 2020.”

Again, Wasps noted that “a number of lower paid staff will be excluded from these salary reductions.”

Gloucester, meanwhile, have “implemented a 25% salary reduction across everyone at the club in order to see us through this incredibly challenging time.”

All three clubs have stressed their intent to emerge from the current situation with viable and vibrant futures.

“As everyone is aware, we are living through extraordinary times and none of us can predict the future or speculate when the current situation will end,” said Wasps CEO, Stephen Vaughan.

“As a club and business, we are having to make difficult decisions to navigate these unchartered waters and ensure the club is in a position to continue its exciting journey when we come through this global emergency.

“We would all love the season to be back underway immediately, but all rugby activities are currently suspended and there are no guarantees as to when we might start playing again. In light of the latest advice and information from the Government, along with the pattern of escalation we have seen in the last few days, businesses around the world are being heavily impacted and we, Wasps, are no different.

“With this in mind, we need to take some extremely difficult and significant action to reduce costs immediately so we can resume doing what we love when this is all over. The impact of these decisions is going to be felt across the whole business.

“Having discussed this situation at length with my colleagues from across the league, as well as Premiership Rugby, we are putting in place salary reductions of 25% across the majority of the Rugby department until we are playing Gallagher Premiership matches again. These measures will take effect from 1st April 2020. A number of lower paid staff will be excluded from these salary reductions.

“I spoke with Lee Blackett and senior members of the playing squad last night, and we then communicated this message to the wider team and colleagues. I could not be more proud of their response, understanding and determination to help the Club in such testing times.

“The same is true of the players’ efforts to support our wider community stay connected and keep talking, which I am sure you will be aware of.

“These are extraordinary times which call for extraordinary and robust measures. We do not know with any certainty how long these reductions will be in place, but we will review the situation on an ongoing basis and continue to keep the entire Wasps family up to date with developments.

“This great Club has a proud history spanning over 150 years and, with everyone working together, we will ensure it has a great future.”

