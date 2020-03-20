Three Premiership clubs confirm 25% pay cuts during league suspension

PREMIERSHIP CLUBS WASPS, Gloucester and Worcester Warriors have confirmed that their staff, including players, will have to take 25% pay cuts due to the suspension of the league.

The Premiership has been suspended until 14 April due to the Covid-19 outbreak, meaning that clubs will miss out on the financial lifeblood of hosting games at their home stadiums.

As such, several clubs will be in precarious financial positions, with Wasps, Gloucester and Worcester the first to official confirm temporary pay cuts for their staff.

The Ricoh Arena, where Wasps play their home games. Source: PA

Worcester announced today that the lockdown of their Sixways Stadium presents “challenges for the running of the business, in particular cash-flow.”

As a result, the club confirmed that “in the short-term, all our staff will take a 25% pay cut effective from April 1.”

Warriors added that the 25% reduction “will not apply to staff below a certain salary threshold to ensure they are protected” and that the club has “offered as much support as we can to any member of staff who may suffer particular hardship as a consequence.”

Similarly, Wasps announced that the club is “putting in place salary reductions of 25% across the majority of the rugby department until we are playing Gallagher Premiership matches again. These measures will take effect from 1st April 2020.”

Again, Wasps noted that “a number of lower paid staff will be excluded from these salary reductions.”

Gloucester, meanwhile, have “implemented a 25% salary reduction across everyone at the club in order to see us through this incredibly challenging time.”

All three clubs have stressed their intent to emerge from the current situation with viable and vibrant futures.

“As everyone is aware, we are living through extraordinary times and none of us can predict the future or speculate when the current situation will end,” said Wasps CEO, Stephen Vaughan.