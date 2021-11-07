Watch: Former Ireland U21 star Elbouzedi scores brilliant long-range goal in Sweden

Elbouzedi med en kanonträff, hans första allsvenska mål!



EX-IRELAND U21 international Zack Elbouzedi lit up Swedish football today with a fantastic strike.

The 23-year-old scored the second goal, a spectacular long-distance effort, as AIK beat Ostersund 3-0. leaving them third in the table, four points behind leaders Malmo.

Elbouzedi was a regular presence in Irish U21 squads during Stephen Kenny’s time in charge, and the attacker will feel he has the potential to break into the senior side in future.

The Dubliner, born to an Irish mother and Libyan father, has had an interesting career to date.

Having played with Malahide United as a boy, he signed for West Brom at youth level but ultimately failed to make the first-team breakthrough at the Hawthorns.

After a brief and unsuccessful spell in Scotland with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, the winger impressed after signing for Waterford ahead of the 2019 Premier Division season.

His League of Ireland performances got him a move back to England with Lincoln City, where he again struggled to secure regular first-team football, and after a spell on loan at Bolton last season, he signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with AIK in the summer.

And Elbouzedi appears to be making the most of this opportunity, enjoying 17 appearances so far in the Allsvenskan and registering his first league goal today.