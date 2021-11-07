Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 7 November 2021
Advertisement

Watch: Former Ireland U21 star Elbouzedi scores brilliant long-range goal in Sweden

The ex-Waterford player appears to be really taking to life abroad.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 7 Nov 2021, 10:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,495 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5595129

EX-IRELAND U21 international Zack Elbouzedi lit up Swedish football today with a fantastic strike.

The 23-year-old scored the second goal, a spectacular long-distance effort, as AIK beat Ostersund 3-0. leaving them third in the table, four points behind leaders Malmo.

Elbouzedi was a regular presence in Irish U21 squads during Stephen Kenny’s time in charge, and the attacker will feel he has the potential to break into the senior side in future.

The Dubliner, born to an Irish mother and Libyan father, has had an interesting career to date.

Having played with Malahide United as a boy, he signed for West Brom at youth level but ultimately failed to make the first-team breakthrough at the Hawthorns.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

After a brief and unsuccessful spell in Scotland with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, the winger impressed after signing for Waterford ahead of the 2019 Premier Division season.

His League of Ireland performances got him a move back to England with Lincoln City, where he again struggled to secure regular first-team football, and after a spell on loan at Bolton last season, he signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with AIK in the summer.

And Elbouzedi appears to be making the most of this opportunity, enjoying 17 appearances so far in the Allsvenskan and registering his first league goal today.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie