Watch: Stunning David Beckham-esque goal lights up First Division clash

THE FANS who showed up at Markets Field on Friday witnessed a moment they won’t forget anytime soon.

With just eight minutes played, Jack Lynch produced an incredible effort to double Treaty United’s advantage against bottom club Athlone.

There were shades of David Beckham’s 1996 wonder strike against Wimbledon, as taking a free-kick only a few yards inside the Athlone half, the 24-year-old defender spotted goalkeeper Donal Curtin off his line.

Lynch’s subsequent execution was impeccable, as he scored one of the best goals likely to be seen in Irish football this season.

It was a pivotal moment, as Treaty ran out 2-1 winners, leaving them fifth in the table.