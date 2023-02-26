Waterford pass Antrim test as Cork and Kilkenny deliver wins

WATERFORD WERE FORCED to dig deep to continue their unbeaten start to the Allianz Hurling League, as they saw off Antrim at Fraher Field.

Darren Gleeson’s charges led for much of the contest, taking a 0-11 to 0-9 cushion into the break despite Eoghan Campbell being shown a red card.

The Munster side pulled it level shortly after the restart, as Patrick Curran found the net from a penalty.

The Saffrons continued to match their hosts, with Conal Cunning scoring 0-11. The sides were locked at 1-13 to 0-16, but Waterford then registered five points without reply to break the Antrim resistance, and they kicked on to seal a 1-22 to 0-17 victory.

Elsewhere, Kilkenny ran out comfortable winners at Laois Hire O’Moore Park.

Derek Lyng’s side bounced back from their home defeat at the hands of Tipperary two weeks ago, with a clinical display to see off their hosts in Portlaoise.

Bolstered by the return of 2023 captain Eoin Cody, the Cats out-pointed Laois to take a 0-21 to 0-7 lead into half-time.

Willie Maher’s outfit managed to hold their own after the break, with Martin Phelan’s goal opening the second-half scoring. But the damage was done from a long way out, as Kilkenny delivered a 0-34 to 1-18 win.

Meanwhile, Cork made it three wins from three in Division 1A with a comfortable home victory over Westmeath at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Rebels made a dream start, with Shane Kingston finding the net for the first score of the game. Shane Barrett also raised a green flag later in the half, as the Lee-siders built a 2-11 to 0-10 at the break.

Joe Fortune’s side steadied the ship in the second-half, however, and matched their hosts as the teams traded points throughout.

Cork eventually prevailed 2-21 to 0-21, extending their 100% record to remain top of the Division 1A table.

Allianz Hurling League Results

Division 1A

Cork 2-21 Westmeath 0-21

Division 1B

Waterford 1-22 Antrim 0-17

Laois 1-18 Kilkenny 0-34

