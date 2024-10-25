Glenfield's late stunner sees Waterford claim point against Bohemians

Waterford FC 1

Bohemians 1

Adrian Flanagan reports from the RSC.

SECOND-HALF SUBSTITUTE Sam Glenfield popped up with his second stunning finish of the season to give Waterford a deserved share of the spoils to deny Bohemians boss Alan Reynolds his first win over his hometown club Waterford FC in their SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division clash at the RSC.

With former Bohs boss and Blues head coach Keith Long having the better of the previous three meetings, it looked as if his side were going to be defeated by a fine James Clarke header nine minutes from time – but for a second time this season against Bohs, Glenfield came up with a cracking goal.

The game had an end of season feel about it from early on despite Kacper Radkowski forcing James Talbot into a fine save within two minutes as his low left-footed shot was turned out for a corner.

Dayle Rooney sent in two teasing right-wing corner-kicks for the visitors that only needed a touch, but the Waterford defence stood firm before the best chance for the home side fell to Padraig Amond on 38 minutes after Barry Baggley’s flag-kick only for his volley to be cleared off the line.

Long’s side were the more busier in the attacking sense in the second-half with Connor Parsons setting the tone within seconds of the restart, only for his angled effort from the left to flash inches wide of the target before a big chance fell the way of Christie Pattisson, who blazed wide of the target.

After Sam Sargeant, who was a mere spectator for a lot of the game, made an excellent save to deny Adam McDonnell on 75 minutes, the breakthrough came six minutes later. Dawson Devoy sent over a left-wing free-kick that found the head of James Clarke, and he powered a header to the near corner.

But as the clock ticked into the third-minute of added time, Glenfield scored a brilliant equalising goal when the Fleetwood Town loanee let fly with a half-volley that flew past the helpless James Talbot. The same player then went close to winning the game seconds later only to be denied by a fingertip Talbot save.

WATERFORD: Sargeant; Power, Horton, Radkowski, Burke; Baggley (O’Keeffe 85), McMenamy (Glenfield 69), McCormack (McDonald 69); Pattisson (Flynn 69), Amond, Parsons (Bellis 78).

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Kirk (Mills 88), Carroll, Byrne (Greive 80); Flores, Meekison (McDonald 66), Miller, Devoy, Rooney (Strods 80); Grant (Brennan 66), Clarke.

Referee: Damien MacCraith (Mayo).