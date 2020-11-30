Waterford's high-profile camogie management team steps down after one season in charge

THE WATERFORD CAMOGIE management team has stepped down after just one season in charge and an All-Ireland quarter-final exit.

Manager Fergal O’Brien, Dan Shanahan and Pauline Casey have all left their roles two weeks after bowing out at the hands of Tipperary.

It was the third year in-a-row that the Déise reached the knockout stages of the All-Ireland senior championship.

O’Brien — the Waterford hurlers’ former physical trainer under Derek McGrath – took the reins from Donal O’Rourke last October after his two-year stint, with former county star Shanahan a huge addition to the set-up.

The three-time All-Star was head coach, linking up with O’Brien once again, having both worked together under McGrath.

Shanahan spoke about the job with The42 earlier this year, saying, “Working with the ladies really opened my eyes. They train as hard as the lads but don’t get the recognition.”

Many players spoke highly of the management team, goalkeeper Brianna O’Regan the most recent to do so, so this exit certainly comes as a surprise.

“Waterford Camogie wish to thank Fergal O’Brien and his management team Dan Shanahan and Pauline Casey for all their hard work with our senior team in 2020,” a statement on the county’s social media accounts reads.

We wish to thank Fergal O Brien and his mgt team Dan Shanahan&Pauline Casey for all their hard work with our senior team in 2020. Thanks to all our senior players and all our supporters and sponsor @DIDElectrical Our search for a new management team must now begin... pic.twitter.com/wQvFkq9fLo — Waterford Camogie (@deisecamogie) November 30, 2020

“Thanks to all our senior players and all our supporters and sponsor DID Electric also. Our search for a new management team must now begin.”

A statement from the management team, published by WLR fm, reads:

“On behalf of the Waterford Senior Camogie Management team, we wish to announce that we are stepping down with immediate effect from our roles.

“We wish to thank the fantastic bunch of players and backroom team for all their commitment and dedication. We wish the players nothing but the very best in the future. Fergal O’Brien, Dan Shanahan, Pauline Casey.”

This comes as the latest managerial casualty on the ladies Gaelic games scene, with Cavan on the hunt for a new football manager after James Daly’s recent departure, while there’s also a vacancy to be filled in Tyrone after the exit of Gerry Moane.

Meanwhile, Mayo great Diane O’Hora is gearing up to take over the Roscommon ladies footballers in 2021 after their intermediate championship exit this weekend.

