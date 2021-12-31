Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 31 December 2021
McGrath Cup opener between Waterford and Clare postponed due to Covid

Covid cases, close contacts and injuries leave Waterford unable to field a team this weekend.

By Niall Kelly
38 minutes ago 769 Views 1 Comment
Waterford and Clare were due to meet in Walsh Park on Sunday (file photo).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE MCGRATH CUP opener between Waterford and Clare has been postponed due to Covid, Munster GAA confirmed this evening.

The sides were due to kick off the pre-season football competition at Walsh Park on Sunday but Waterford are unable to field a team.

“Sunday’s McGrath Cup Football Group A match between Waterford and Clare has been postponed,” a short statement read.

“Waterford are unable to field a team due to a number of Covid cases and close contacts as well as a number of injuries.”

Clare are scheduled to play Cork on Thursday 6 January while Waterford’s next game is slated to be against the Rebels on Tuesday 11 January.

Niall Kelly
