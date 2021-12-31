McGrath Cup opener between Waterford and Clare postponed due to Covid

Waterford and Clare were due to meet in Walsh Park on Sunday (file photo).

THE MCGRATH CUP opener between Waterford and Clare has been postponed due to Covid, Munster GAA confirmed this evening.

The sides were due to kick off the pre-season football competition at Walsh Park on Sunday but Waterford are unable to field a team.

“Sunday’s McGrath Cup Football Group A match between Waterford and Clare has been postponed,” a short statement read.

“Waterford are unable to field a team due to a number of Covid cases and close contacts as well as a number of injuries.”

Clare are scheduled to play Cork on Thursday 6 January while Waterford’s next game is slated to be against the Rebels on Tuesday 11 January.